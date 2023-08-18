Login

Bajaj Chetak E-Scooter Price Slashed To Rs 1.30 Lakh; Positioned Closer To Ather 450S, Ola S1 Air

The price drop for Bajaj’s electric scooter, however, is said to be valid only for a ‘limited time’.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

18-Aug-23 07:32 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj Chetak is now priced at Rs 1.30 lakh for an undefined ‘limited’ period of time.
  • Price cut puts the Chetak on par with the recently-launched Ather 450S.
  • No change made to the specifications; available in only a single variant.

Pricing in India’s electric scooter space has become a more sensitive topic since a substantial reduction in FAME-II subsidies for electric two-wheelers. Manufacturers have introduced more affordable variants to remain accessible to the masses, and now, in a bid to match rivals, Bajaj Auto has decided to drop the price of its sole electric two-wheeler, the Chetak. The Bajaj Chetak is now priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy), a reduction of roughly Rs 14,000 over its price previously. This puts it on par with the recently-launched Ather 450S, which also starts at Rs 1.30 lakh, and closer to the Ola S1 Air (priced at Rs 1.20 lakh). Bajaj says this is a ‘limited-time’ offer, without defining the exact period of validity for the reduced price.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak E-Scooter Price Hiked By Rs 22,000 Following FAME-II Subsidy Reduction

 

In March, Bajaj had announced a price drop for the Chetak that has continued virtually unchanged since its market launch early in 2020, citing a restructuring of its EV supply chain and progress being made in several development programs with key vendors. However, from June 1, the total FAME-II subsidy for the Chetak was slashed from Rs 43,500 to Rs 22,500, resulting in a price hike.

 

The Chetak has a certified range of up to 108 kilometres.

 

The scooter, reborn as a battery-powered model, was on offer in standard and ‘Premium’ trims, but Bajaj now lists only the Premium variant on its website, offered in three colours – blue, beige and black.

Equipped with a 2.88 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Chetak has a top speed of 63 kph, a real-world range of up to 90 kilometres (certified range of up to 108 km), and can be charged to 100 per cent in roughly four hours. Features of the Chetak include a colour LCD instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, tamper alert, geo-fencing and the capability to receive over-the-air (OTA) updates.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Review

 

Bajaj witnessed sales of the Chetak rise to an all-time high in May, with over 10,000 units of the e-scooter registered across the country. In July, Bajaj sold over 4,300 units of the Chetak, and a little over 3,100 units so far in August, according to the latest registration data on the VAHAN portal.

 

Of all the prominent players in the electric scooter market, Bajaj now has one of the lowest-priced offerings in the form of the Chetak. Market leader Ola Electric is targeting rollout of its entry-level model, the S1 X, from December onwards, which will have a 2 kWh battery and a price tag of Rs 90,000.

# Chetak e-Scooter# Bajaj Auto# Bajaj Chetak# Bajaj Chetak Electric Price# Electric scooters

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Honda City
7.4
0
10
2016 Honda City
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on Chetak

Bajaj Chetak
8.1
0
10
Bajaj Chetak

Starts at ₹ 1.26 - 1.55 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Chetak Specifications
View Chetak Features

Popular Bajaj Models

View All Bajaj Cars
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 1.04 - 1.14 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250

₹ 1.38 - 1.5 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

₹ 1.1 - 1.35 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250

₹ 1.4 - 1.5 Lakh

Bajaj CT 125 X
Bajaj CT 125 X

₹ 71,354 - 74,682

Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 72,122 - 80,218

Bajaj CT 110
Bajaj CT 110

₹ 61,869

Bajaj Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100

₹ 52,915 - 63,578

Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS
Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS

₹ 1.31 - 1.48 Lakh

Bajaj Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250

₹ 1.54 Lakh

Bajaj Chetak
Bajaj Chetak

₹ 1.26 - 1.55 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160

₹ 1.23 - 1.28 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar P150

₹ 1.17 - 1.2 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bajaj Chetak E-Scooter Price Slashed To Rs 1.30 Lakh; Positioned Closer To Ather 450S, Ola S1 Air
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn