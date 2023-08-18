Bajaj Chetak E-Scooter Price Slashed To Rs 1.30 Lakh; Positioned Closer To Ather 450S, Ola S1 Air

Pricing in India’s electric scooter space has become a more sensitive topic since a substantial reduction in FAME-II subsidies for electric two-wheelers. Manufacturers have introduced more affordable variants to remain accessible to the masses, and now, in a bid to match rivals, Bajaj Auto has decided to drop the price of its sole electric two-wheeler, the Chetak. The Bajaj Chetak is now priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy), a reduction of roughly Rs 14,000 over its price previously. This puts it on par with the recently-launched Ather 450S, which also starts at Rs 1.30 lakh, and closer to the Ola S1 Air (priced at Rs 1.20 lakh). Bajaj says this is a ‘limited-time’ offer, without defining the exact period of validity for the reduced price.

In March, Bajaj had announced a price drop for the Chetak that has continued virtually unchanged since its market launch early in 2020, citing a restructuring of its EV supply chain and progress being made in several development programs with key vendors. However, from June 1, the total FAME-II subsidy for the Chetak was slashed from Rs 43,500 to Rs 22,500, resulting in a price hike.

The Chetak has a certified range of up to 108 kilometres.

The scooter, reborn as a battery-powered model, was on offer in standard and ‘Premium’ trims, but Bajaj now lists only the Premium variant on its website, offered in three colours – blue, beige and black.

Equipped with a 2.88 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Chetak has a top speed of 63 kph, a real-world range of up to 90 kilometres (certified range of up to 108 km), and can be charged to 100 per cent in roughly four hours. Features of the Chetak include a colour LCD instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, tamper alert, geo-fencing and the capability to receive over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Bajaj witnessed sales of the Chetak rise to an all-time high in May, with over 10,000 units of the e-scooter registered across the country. In July, Bajaj sold over 4,300 units of the Chetak, and a little over 3,100 units so far in August, according to the latest registration data on the VAHAN portal.

Of all the prominent players in the electric scooter market, Bajaj now has one of the lowest-priced offerings in the form of the Chetak. Market leader Ola Electric is targeting rollout of its entry-level model, the S1 X, from December onwards, which will have a 2 kWh battery and a price tag of Rs 90,000.