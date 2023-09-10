Long-Term Introduction: Hero MotoCorp Splendor Plus XTEC
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
10-Sep-23 01:01 PM IST
Highlights
- The Hero Splendor Plus XTEC joins the C&B long term garage
- We've ridden the motorcycle for about 300 km now.
- Priced at Rs 96,000 (on-road, Mumbai).
A workhorse has made its way in becoming the latest addition to the carandbike garage, the Hero MotoCorp Splendor Plus XTEC. Being a motorcycle that has dominated the commuter segment quickly ever since its introduction, one could argue that the Splendor has made private transport accessible for the average Indian. I was glad to take on the motorcycle as my first long-termer as it was perfect for my 12 km daily commute to the office. From the time I received it, I’ve ridden the motorcycle for about 300 km.
Also Read: Hero Motocorp And GIC To Invest Rs 900 Crore In Ather Energy
The Splendor has dominated the commuter segment ever since its introduction
I think most of us would agree to the fact that more than 75 per cent of all Splendors are painted black, but I was glad to have one in a more distinctive white shade. Over the course of a month, I’ve been approached by many fellow motorists, intrigued by the bike's livery. The same people would look genuinely surprised when I'd tell them the sticker price of Rs 93,000 (on-road, Delhi).
The Splendor is no slouch when it comes to ergonomics. Being 6 ft 2 inches tall, I think it would be safe to state that most bikes in the market are smaller for me, but very few can be as accommodating as the Splendor. The handlebar is neutrally positioned for maximum convenience, the seat is long and comfortable, and the foot pegs are exactly where you'd want them.
The Splendor's digital instrument cluster gives it an upmarket feel
One of my favourite bits about the Splendor is its digital instrument cluster, which gives it an upmarket feel. Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, which is unique for a motorcycle in its segment. Also, not to forget is the iSmart system that chips in to save fuel in stop-and-go traffic and while waiting at the signal.
Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales August 2023: Hero Motocorp Registers Sales Of 4.89 Lakh Units; Posts 5.64 Per Cent Growth
The Splendor is priced at Rs 96,000 (on-road, Mumbai).
While we haven’t done a proper mileage test as the fuel gauge refuses to budge for the longest time, I can confidently say that the Splendor’s fuel efficiency remains as good as ever. That's all for now, stay tuned for the next report where we will tell you the suspension, ride quality and real-world fuel efficiency figures after conducting a mileage test.
Sticker Price: Rs 96,000 (on-road, Mumbai)
Stayed With: Sidharth
Odometer count: 1139 km
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest Reviews
Related Articles
1 day ago
Do small turbo engines make sense? What are the good, the bad and the exciting bits about owning a subcompact SUV with a turbo mill. We try to find out.
7 days ago
Conceived and brought to life over a period of two years, the River Indie has a refreshingly sharp focus on utility
7 days ago
Here's a quick review of the 2023 Tata Nexon EV, in pictures.
8 days ago
The Royal Enfield Streetwind Eco offers good airflow for use in warm weather, a comfortable fit and decent protection. Made from recycled plastic, it makes a ‘green’ statement as well. But should you consider buying it?
8 days ago
We had the Toyota Hilux pickup truck with us for a few days and we put it to test, like how it would be used on a daily basis and we had some interesting observations. Read on to find out how the Hilux fares as a daily driver.
9 days ago
The third generation 390 Duke has received the most significant update since its introduction in 2013.
10 days ago
11 days ago
The KTM 390 Duke has received a significant update in the form of a new chassis, powertrain, features and more. How much better is it now? And is it worth the asking price?
15 days ago
Volvo C40 Recharge is possibly the company's best EV so far. If you haven't read our full review to know why we think that, here’s a quick in pictures review of the electric coupe SUV.
15 days ago
We spent a day with the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift. The updated EV is claimed to offer more tech, premium features and improved performance.
16 hours ago
The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR
18 hours ago
With booking commenced, the limited edition Activa will be available across all Honda Red Wing dealerships but only for a limited duration
1 day ago
Christened Honda SP125 Sports Edition, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available for a limited period.
2 days ago
Hero says that it will pause taking bookings for the Karizma XMR from midnight on September 30.
15 days ago
Electric two-wheeler start-up Ultraviolette Automotive had applied for the ‘X44’ name trademark two months before Hero MotoCorp applied for a trademark with the ‘X440’ name.