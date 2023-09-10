Login

Long-Term Introduction: Hero MotoCorp Splendor Plus XTEC

The Splendor Plus XTEC has made its way into the c&b garage. We have already spent some time with it and here's how it panned out
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

10-Sep-23 01:01 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Hero Splendor Plus XTEC joins the C&B long term garage
  • We've ridden the motorcycle for about 300 km now.
  • Priced at Rs 96,000 (on-road, Mumbai).

A workhorse has made its way in becoming the latest addition to the carandbike garage, the Hero MotoCorp Splendor Plus XTEC. Being a motorcycle that has dominated the commuter segment quickly ever since its introduction, one could argue that the Splendor has made private transport accessible for the average Indian. I was glad to take on the motorcycle as my first long-termer as it was perfect for my 12 km daily commute to the office. From the time I received it, I’ve ridden the motorcycle for about 300 km.

 

Also Read: Hero Motocorp And GIC To Invest Rs 900 Crore In Ather Energy

The Splendor has dominated the commuter segment ever since its introduction

 

I think most of us would agree to the fact that more than 75 per cent of all Splendors are painted black, but I was glad to have one in a more distinctive white shade. Over the course of a month, I’ve been approached by many fellow motorists, intrigued by the bike's livery. The same people would look genuinely surprised when I'd tell them the sticker price of Rs 93,000 (on-road, Delhi).

 

The Splendor is no slouch when it comes to ergonomics. Being 6 ft 2 inches tall, I think it would be safe to state that most bikes in the market are smaller for me, but very few can be as accommodating as the Splendor. The handlebar is neutrally positioned for maximum convenience, the seat is long and comfortable, and the foot pegs are exactly where you'd want them.

The Splendor's digital instrument cluster gives it an upmarket feel

 

One of my favourite bits about the Splendor is its digital instrument cluster, which gives it an upmarket feel. Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, which is unique for a motorcycle in its segment. Also, not to forget is the iSmart system that chips in to save fuel in stop-and-go traffic and while waiting at the signal.

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales August 2023: Hero Motocorp Registers Sales Of 4.89 Lakh Units; Posts 5.64 Per Cent Growth

The Splendor is priced at Rs 96,000 (on-road, Mumbai).

 

While we haven’t done a proper mileage test as the fuel gauge refuses to budge for the longest time, I can confidently say that the Splendor’s fuel efficiency remains as good as ever. That's all for now, stay tuned for the next report where we will tell you the suspension, ride quality and real-world fuel efficiency figures after conducting a mileage test.

 

Sticker Price: Rs 96,000 (on-road, Mumbai)

Stayed With: Sidharth

Odometer count: 1139 km

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Splendor# Hero Splendor Plus XTEC# commuter

Hero Splendor Plus
8.4
0
10
Hero Splendor Plus

Starts at ₹ 69,380 - 72,900

Check On-Road Price
View Splendor Plus Specifications
View Splendor Plus Features

