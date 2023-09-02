Two-Wheeler Sales August 2023: Hero Motocorp Registers Sales Of 4.89 Lakh Units; Posts 5.64 Per Cent Growth

Hero MotoCorp has released its sales figures for August 2023. The brand sold a total of 4,88,717 units of motorcycles and scooters, showcasing a 5.64 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period last year when the company managed to sell 4,62,608 units.

Breaking it down, the motorcycle segment witnessed sales of 4,52,186 units in August 2023, which is higher than the 4,30,799 units sold in August 2022. As for scooters, they sold 36,531 units in August 2023, an increase from 31,809 units in the corresponding month last year.

When we look at the year-to-date figures for the fiscal year 2023 (YTD FY'23) and compare them to the previous fiscal year (YTD FY'22), Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 20,75,418 motorcycles in YTD FY'23, slightly less than the 21,58,381 units in YTD FY'22. In the scooter category, they sold 1,57,183 units in YTD FY'23, up from 1,40,000 units in YTD FY'22. The overall total for YTD FY'23 was 22,32,601 units, compared to 22,98,381 units in YTD FY'22.

Looking at domestic and export markets, in August 2023, Hero MotoCorp sold 4,72,947 units domestically, an improvement from 4,50,740 units in August 2022. However, in exports, there were 15,770 units sold in August 2023, which was slightly less than the 11,868 units sold in the same month the previous year. For YTD FY'23, domestic sales were 21,61,401 units, down from 22,09,590 units in YTD FY'22, and exports were 71,200 units in YTD FY'23, down from 88,791 units in YTD FY'22.

In recent news, Hero MotoCorp recently launched the Karizma XMR at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Pre-bookings can be made from the company's authorised dealerships for a booking amount of Rs 3,000.

Moreover, the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle, a collaborative effort between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson, attracted substantial attention, with 25,597 bookings recorded during the first round of pre-bookings until it closed on August 8th. Customer deliveries for this motorcycle are set to begin in October 2023.