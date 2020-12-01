Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.10 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched; Priced At ₹ 1.10 Lakh

The Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition gets cosmetic updates in the form of new graphics and a new leather finish single piece seat.

By  Preetam Bora
The Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition feautes new body graphics and new Bluetooth connectivity feature expand View Photos
The Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition feautes new body graphics and new Bluetooth connectivity feature

Highlights

  • The FZ-S FI Vintage Edition is priced at Rs. 1,09,700 (Ex-showroom)
  • 149 cc single-cylinder engine makes 12.2 bhp, 13.6 Nm
  • Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition gets cosmetic updates

India Yamaha has introduced a new variant of its most popular 150 cc motorcycle, the Yamaha FZ-S FI. The Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition, as it's called, features new body graphics, along with a new tan leather finish single piece, two-level seat. The new Vintage Edition of the Yamaha FZ-S FI will also feature the Bluetootch Connectivity "Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X" application offering various utilities to the rider, including riding history, bike location, e-lock, hazard lights and parking record. The new Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition is priced at ₹ 1,09,700 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles

6nrbetv4

The Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition gets cosmetic updates, including new body graphics, a new colour and Bluetooth connectivity

"We are committed to offer better motorcycling experiences to the customers in India. Today we have introduced the Vintage Edition in our FZS-FI variant with smart features like Bluetooth connectivity. We will continue to bring more such excitement for the biking enthusiasts in future, eventually as we rev up the entire line up of our motorcycles," said Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies.

Also Read: Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15

0 Comments

Apart from the cosmetic changes and the introduction of Bluetooth connectivity, the Yamaha FZ-S FI remains the same as before, including the engine and performance. The Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition is also powered by the same 149 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The bike comes with a 5-speed gearbox and has a kerb weight of 137 kg. The FZ-S FI Vintage Edition will be available at Yamaha dealerships from the first week of December, 2020.

