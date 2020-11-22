Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle

The motorcycle will be made by Yamaha based on the order received from the customers.

Yamaha Motor India has announced a new colour customisation option for its range of MT-15 motorcycles in India. Called 'Customize Your Warrior', the program is launched at the backdrop of positive response that came from the customers of the new Ice Fluo-Vermillion colour on the MT-15 motorcycle. Under this customisation program, interested customers can their preferred colour from 11 different colour combinations while purchasing the bike. It is worth noting that the bikes will be made by Yamaha based on the order received from the customers.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued​

Three existing standard colours for MT-15 will be readily available at the showrooms

The two-wheeler manufacturer will commence the deliveries of the customised bikes from January 2021. However, the Neon Green colour wheel model will be available for deliveries from March 2021 only. With this customisation program, Yamaha's naked streetfighter will be available in 14 stylish colours, out of which 3 existing standard colours will be readily available at the dealerships. For the remaining 11 new colour combinations, the customer will have to place an order with the company through its authorised dealers.

The motorcycle comes powered by a BS6 compliant 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine tuned to churn out 18.3 bhp at 10,000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 14.1 Nm at 8500 rpm. The engine is paired with a constant mesh, 6-speed gearbox. The MT-15 also continues to come with telescopic forks upfront and a monoshock unit at the rear. For braking, the bike gets a 282 mm disc up front and a 220 mm disc at the rear, with single-channel ABS. The bike also comes with twin-LED headlamps, a single-piece seat, LED tail-lamps and 17-inch alloy wheels.

With this customisation campaign, the Yamaha MT15 will be available in 14 unique colours

Also Read: Turbocharged Yamaha MT Three-Cylinder Prototype Revealed

The Yamaha MT-15 CYW motorcycle is priced at ₹ 1,43,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is around ₹ 4,000 costlier than the regular version of the bike. The company had previously increased the prices of the 155 cc naked streetfighter motorcycle by ₹ 1,000 for all variants.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.