Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles

The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Application offers several safety and practical features through Bluetooth enabled technology.

Preetam Bora
The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app offers several safety features through Bluetooth technology

Highlights

  • Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X rolled out for Yamaha FZ models
  • Yamaha FZ and Yamaha FZS-FI can be retrofitted with feature
  • Six connectivity features offered on Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X

Yamaha has introduced Bluetooth enabled technology for motorcycles with the introduction of the Yamaha Connect X Application. The Bluetooth Connectivity features will be initially available with Yamaha FZS-FI Dark Knight BS6 variant and can be installed as an add-on accessory in the entire series of Yamaha FZ-FI and Yamaha FZS-FI 150 cc motorcycles. Customers can buy the device as an extra accessory at authorised Yamaha dealerships and connect to the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X. The Yamaha FZS-FI Dark Knight with Bluetooth connectivity is priced at ₹ 1,07,700 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The features will be extended to other Yamaha two-wheelers as well.

Also Read: Yamaha Records 17% Sales Hike In September 2020

6v5nlr2c

The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X mobile application offers six main features

Speaking on the occasion, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, "We are committed to enhance buying experience and personalised customer services (one to one service) to the two-wheeler customers in India. We want to enhance the ride experience of our customers with the connected technologies. The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Application is set to be the most practical, convenient and reliable Bluetooth connectivity technology available for FZ customers in India and in future we will expand to all the lineup of our two wheelers. Each of the functionalities are methodically crafted to help the bikers with a seamless experience of convenience & safety."

Also Read: Yamaha FZ Powers July 2020 Sales

ul8p01mc

The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X doesn't offer turn-by-turn navigation or incoming call alerts

0 Comments

The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Application offers six main features, which includes bike location, e-lock, hazard lights, riding history as well as parking record. The application allows the rider to connect to the bike from a dedicated mobile app. The riding history includes distance, average speed, brake count and battery voltage, and also stores the last parked location of the bike which helps the rider navigate to the parked bike using GPS. There's no mention of the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X offering navigation features or incoming call alerts to the rider. Unlike the Yamaha Bluetooth connectivity system, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor Company's Bluetooth enabled connectivity systems offer turn-by-turn navigation as well.

