Yamaha Motor India has now introduced the updated FZ FI and FZS-FI 150 cc motorcycle line-up for the 2021 model year. The 2021 Yamaha FZ FI range starts from ₹ 1,03,700, while the 2021 Yamaha FZS-FI line-up starts from ₹ 1,07,200 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The bikes now come with value additions like new colour options, new features and Bluetooth connectivity. Yamaha India had updated the Bluetooth feature on the FZS-FI in December last year with the Vintage Edition, and the connectivity option makes it to the standard range as well.

The 2021 Yamaha FZ FI is offered in two colour options - Racing Blue and Metallic Black

Speaking on the occasion, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India said, "FZ is an iconic brand of Yamaha and in India, we want to recreate its excitement every year with additional features and new offerings. Last year, we had launched the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X application in Dark Knight & Vintage models as an accessory. This feature was accepted well by our customers & moving forward with today's launch of FZSFI, we have decided to make it as a mandatory feature for our FZS FI Models. We are committed to offer something exceptional to the motorcycling customers of India and today we are upgrading our popular FZ series with features like side stand engine cutoff switch & inbuilt Bluetooth connectivity for FZS-FI. We will keep on listening to our customers & continue to launch new products under the banner of The Call of The Blue."

The 2021 Yamaha FZ FI now comes with the side-stand engine cut-off switch for the new year, while the company says the exhaust has been tuned for better sound. The bike is offered in two colour options - Racing Blue and Metallic Black. Moreover, the kerbweight on the motorcycle has been reduced from 137 kg to 135 kg, which should help improve handling on the motorcycle.

The 2021 Yamaha FZS-FI now gets Bluetooth connectivity on all colour options. It was previously offered only on the Dark Knight & Vintage Edition models

The 2021 Yamaha FZS-FI, on the other hand, gets a new matte red paint scheme, along with the four existing colour options Dark Matte Blue, Matte Black, Dark Knight, and Vintage Edition. Meanwhile, the Bluetooth-enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X' feature brings a number of additional options including Answer back, E-lock, Locate my bike, Hazard lights and more, which can be activated using the smartphone app.

Other features that remain standard across the Yamaha FZ range comprise the LED headlamp, single-channel ABS, 140 mm wide radial rear tyre, and step-up style single-seat. The FZS-FI can be differentiated by the 3D emblem over the base trim. Both versions draw power from the same 149 cc, fuel-injected engine that develops 12.2 bhp and 13.6 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Yamaha offering competes against the Hero Xtreme 160R, Honda X-Blade, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the likes in the segment.

