Two-Wheeler Sales January 2021: Yamaha Motor Registers 54 Per Cent Hike In Volumes

Backed by strong volumes month-on-month, Yamaha Motor India sold 55,151 units in January 2021, growing by 54 per cent year-on-year.

Yamaha registered a Month-on-Month hike of nearly 29 per cent in volumes compared to December 2020 expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Yamaha sold 55,151 units in India in January 2021
  • Yamaha saw a hike of 54% as compared to 35,913 units sold in Jan 2020
  • The company registered a hike of nearly 29% compared to December 2020

Yamaha Motor India reported its sales for January 2021 and the two-wheeler maker sold 55,151 units, registering a hike of 54 per cent as compared to 35,913 units that were sold in January 2020. The company's sales remain strong as it has been recording positive growth ever since the lockdown restrictions were eased in the second half of last year. With respect to month-on-month growth, the company registered a hike of nearly 29 per cent in volumes when compared to 39,224 units that were sold in December 2020.

Yamaha Motor India says its anticipating higher growth in 2021 backed by the huge demand for personal mobility. The brand has been concentrating to expand its premium commuter range that includes the 125 cc scooters - Fascino and Ray-ZR - along with a host of motorcycles from the 150 cc segment and above. Bringing more value, the company also introduced the option of Bluetooth connectivity to the its FZ 25 motorcycles with the Connect X app.

kqd54k18

In January, Yamaha also introduced the option of Bluetooth connectivity to the its FZ-25 motorcycles with the Connect X app

Furthermore, the Japanese two-wheeler giant has also opened its the Virtual Yamaha Store wherein customers can be book their preferred two-wheeler online and also select from the accessories and merchandise available from the brand.

Not just Yamaha, but other two-wheeler makers too have reported positive volumes in January 2021. This includes Honda, Suzuki, Royal Enfield and TVS Motor Company. Meanwhile, volume players including Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto reported a marginal decline in sales for the previous month year-on-year.

