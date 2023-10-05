Yamaha Revamps The FZ-S F1 V4 With New Colour Options
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
05-Oct-23 04:28 PM IST
Highlights
- Yamaha's FZ-S FI V4 bike now offers two new colour options, Dark Matte Blue and Matte Black.
- The updated models are priced at Rs 1,28,900 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
- The FZ-S FI V4 continues with its 149 cc engine.
Yamaha India has revamped the FZ-S FI V4 by introducing two new paint options for the motorcycle. It is now available in - Dark Matte Blue and Matte Black. Prices for the FZ-S FI V4 is priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The customers now have a wider colour palette to choose from, which includes the FZ-S FI V4 Deluxe colours - Metallic Grey, Majesty Red, Metallic Black, Dark Matte Blue and Matte Black.
Also Read: Yamaha Showcases MT-07, YZF-R7, MT-09 and YZF-R1M In India! Launch Soon?
Mechanically, the motorcycle remains the same and will continue to be powered by the 149cc motor producing 12.23 Bhp and 13.3 Nm of torque. In the safety front, the motorcycle offers a traction control system (TCS), front single-channel ABS with a rear disc brake, and a multi-function LCD instrument cluster.
Additionally, the motorcycle features an LED headlight, a lower engine guard and a Bluetooth-enabled Y-connect app, which allows the rider to access information such as fuel consumption, last parked location, rev dashboard and more on their smartphone.
Words By - Ronit Agarwal
