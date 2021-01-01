Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Yamaha Sales Register A Growth Of 33%

Yamaha Motor India has released its sales figures for December 2020 and the company's volumes stood at 39,224 units for the month, witnessing a growth of 33 per cent over 29,486 units sold in December 2019. The sales growth for the two-wheeler maker comes on the back of a strong recovery since the lockdown restrictions were eased. The brand has been reporting positive sales for the past six months since July 2020. With respect to month-on-month growth though, Yamaha did see a drop in volumes of 26.28 per cent, when compared to 53,208 units sold in November 2020.

While 2020 ended on a high for Yamaha, the month of November was the best performer for the brand

With respect to the previous months, Yamaha recorded a growth of 4.3 per cent in July 2020, followed by a growth of 14.8 per cent in August. The company saw sales rise exponentially year-on-year as the festive season came closer with October registering a hike of 31 per cent. The manufacturer's highest growth remains in November though with a 35 per cent hike in volumes over the same period last year.

Yamaha India says it expects the overall demand to grow in 2021 owing to varied demand for personal mobility. The company has been focusing on the premium commuter space in the market with products like the Yamaha Fascino and Ray-ZR 125 cc scooters, along with motorcycles like the FZ 150 cc series, FZ25 250 cc range, YZF-R15 V3.0, and the MT-15 powered by the 155 cc engines. More recently, Yamaha introduced Bluetooth connectivity on the Yamaha FZ FI and FZS FI motorcycles. The company also trademarked the FZ-X moniker recently, hinting at a new tourer version of its 250 cc offering.

