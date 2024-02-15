Yamaha Recalls Over Three Lakh Scooters; Biggest Recall For Company In India

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has issued a voluntary recall with immediate effect for over 300,000 units of its 125 cc hybrid scooters, which were manufactured between January 1, 2022 and January 4, 2024. The affected models include Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid. Team car&bike reached out to India Yamaha and learnt from sources within the company that the front brake lever on the affected scooters may not be functioning properly and could get stuck in certain instances.

This is the biggest recall from Yamaha in India. The front brake lever will be replaced in affected scooter free of cost.

In order to verify the eligibility for the recall, customers have to visit the ‘service’ section of India Yamaha Motor website navigate to the ‘SC 125 Voluntary Recall’ and enter their Chassis No. details to know the next steps.