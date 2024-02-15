Yamaha Recalls Over Three Lakh Scooters; Biggest Recall For Company In India
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 15, 2024
Highlights
- Over 300,000 units of Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid & Fascino 125 fi Hybrid recalled
- Recall due to incorrect functioning of the front brake lever
- Yamaha will replace part free of cost for all customers of affected models
India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has issued a voluntary recall with immediate effect for over 300,000 units of its 125 cc hybrid scooters, which were manufactured between January 1, 2022 and January 4, 2024. The affected models include Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid. Team car&bike reached out to India Yamaha and learnt from sources within the company that the front brake lever on the affected scooters may not be functioning properly and could get stuck in certain instances.
Also Read: Yamaha Acquires Stake In ‘River’ With Over $20 Million Investment
This is the biggest recall from Yamaha in India. The front brake lever will be replaced in affected scooter free of cost.
Also Read: Yamaha NMax 155 Showcased In India
In order to verify the eligibility for the recall, customers have to visit the ‘service’ section of India Yamaha Motor website navigate to the ‘SC 125 Voluntary Recall’ and enter their Chassis No. details to know the next steps.
