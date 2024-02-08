Login

Honda Recalls 750,000 Vehicles Built Between 2020-2022, Including Accord and Civic, Over Airbag Concerns

As of the latest update on January 25, 2024, Honda has received 3,834 warranty claims related to this issue.
Published on February 8, 2024

  • Honda recalls models manufactured between 2020 and 2022, including Civic sedan and Accord, due to a potential defect in the airbag system's seat weight sensors.
  • The presence of a potential problem may be indicated to drivers through the SRS warning light.
  • Owners will be notified by March 18, 2024, and Honda assures free-of-charge repairs involving seat weight sensor replacements.

Honda has issued a recall for certain models manufactured between 2020 and 2022, including popular vehicles such as the Pilot, Accord, Civic sedan, HR-V and Odyssey, among others. The recall extends to Acura models as well, including the MDX, RDX, and TLX, covering a wide range of vehicles from sedans to SUVs.

 

Also Read: Honda Cars India Introduces Ultra Body Coating At Rs 28,900 For The Amaze, City And Elevate

 

The recall focuses on a crucial safety component - the airbag system. Honda has identified a potential issue with the seat weight sensors in the front passenger seats. Specifically, a capacitor in the printed circuit board of the front passenger seat weight sensor may develop a crack, leading to an internal short circuit. This defect poses a significant safety risk, as it may cause the front passenger frontal and knee airbags to deploy, even when an occupant – such as an infant in a child seat, a child, or someone smaller than the Advanced Frontal Airbag System (AFS) – is present. This unintended deployment increases the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

 

Honda has identified a potential issue with the seat weight sensors in the front passenger seats.

 

Honda reports the issue was first brought to its attention on August 20, 2020 when a warranty claim was filed. Subsequent investigations in March 2021 and October 2021 did not reveal any manufacturing defects at the time. However, continued monitoring and analysis of warranty claims led Honda to notice an escalating trend of the issue by November 2023. On January 25, 2024, Honda officially determined the existence of a defect related to motor vehicle safety, prompting the decision to initiate a safety recall.

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Prices Hiked; Range Now Starts From Rs 11.58 Lakh

 

As of the latest update on January 25, 2024, Honda has received 3,834 warranty claims related to this issue. There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities associated with this problem from June 13, 2020, through January 19, 2024.

 

Owners of the affected vehicles can expect to receive notification letters by March 18, 2024. The automaker said that the necessary repairs, involving the replacement of seat weight sensors, will be carried out free of charge. Additionally, the presence of a potential problem may be indicated to drivers through the SRS warning light.

 

