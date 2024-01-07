Login

Honda Elevate Prices Hiked; Range Now Starts From Rs 11.58 Lakh

Honda’s compact SUV is now dearer by up to Rs 58,000 depending on the variant.
By Jaiveer Mehra

2 mins read

Published on January 7, 2024

Story
  • Elevate prices hiked by between Rs 20,000 and Rs 58,000
  • SUV was launched in India in September 2023
  • Honda has already sold over 20,000 units of the Elevate

The Honda Elevate has received its first price revision since its launch in the Indian market in September 2023. The compact SUV is now dearer by up to Rs 58,000 with prices for the range now starting at Rs 11.58 lakh and going up to Rs 16.48 lakh for the most expensive petrol CVT dual-tone variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

Also read: Honda Achieves Sales Milestone Of 20,000 Units For The Elevate SUV
 

The full price break-up of the Honda Elevate is as follows:

VariantOld Price (ex-showroom)New Price (ex-showroom)Difference
Honda Elevate SV MTRs 11.00 lakhRs 11.58 lakhRs 58,000
Honda Elevate V MTRs 12.11 lakhRs 12.31 lakhRs 20,000
Honda Elevate V CVTRs 13.21 lakhRs 13.41 lakhRs 20,000
Honda Elevate VX MTRs 13.50 lakhRs 13.70 lakhRs 20,000
Honda Elevate VX CVTRs 14.60 lakhRs 14.80 lakhRs 20,000
Honda Elevate ZX MTRs 14.90 lakhRs 15.10 lakhRs 20,000
Honda Elevate ZX CVTRs 16.00 lakhRs 16.20 lakhRs 20,000

 

All variants of the Elevate are additionally available with pearl colour options adding Rs 8,000 price. The top-spec CVT is also offered with dual-tone colour schemes that add a further Rs 20,000 to the price.

Also read: Honda Elevate Gets Off-Road Ready For Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
 

The Elevate has proven to be quite popular with buyers with Honda already having sold over 20,000 units before the end of 2023. Unlike many rivals, Honda has chosen to stick with just a singular petrol engine for its new SUV with the unit mated with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The engine in question is the familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, mill also used in the Honda City and develops an identical 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.

 

Speaking of variants, there are four trims to pick from – SV, V, VX and ZX, with all but the base variant getting the option for a CVT gearbox. The top variants get quite a few bells and whistles including Honda Sensing ADAS functions, 10.25-inch touchscreen, blind spot camera and more.

Also read: Honda Drive To Discover 12: East By Northeast
 

The Elevate goes up against models such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the MG Astor.

