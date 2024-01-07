Honda Elevate Prices Hiked; Range Now Starts From Rs 11.58 Lakh

The Honda Elevate has received its first price revision since its launch in the Indian market in September 2023. The compact SUV is now dearer by up to Rs 58,000 with prices for the range now starting at Rs 11.58 lakh and going up to Rs 16.48 lakh for the most expensive petrol CVT dual-tone variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

The full price break-up of the Honda Elevate is as follows:

Variant Old Price (ex-showroom) New Price (ex-showroom) Difference Honda Elevate SV MT Rs 11.00 lakh Rs 11.58 lakh Rs 58,000 Honda Elevate V MT Rs 12.11 lakh Rs 12.31 lakh Rs 20,000 Honda Elevate V CVT Rs 13.21 lakh Rs 13.41 lakh Rs 20,000 Honda Elevate VX MT Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 13.70 lakh Rs 20,000 Honda Elevate VX CVT Rs 14.60 lakh Rs 14.80 lakh Rs 20,000 Honda Elevate ZX MT Rs 14.90 lakh Rs 15.10 lakh Rs 20,000 Honda Elevate ZX CVT Rs 16.00 lakh Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 20,000

All variants of the Elevate are additionally available with pearl colour options adding Rs 8,000 price. The top-spec CVT is also offered with dual-tone colour schemes that add a further Rs 20,000 to the price.

The Elevate has proven to be quite popular with buyers with Honda already having sold over 20,000 units before the end of 2023. Unlike many rivals, Honda has chosen to stick with just a singular petrol engine for its new SUV with the unit mated with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The engine in question is the familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, mill also used in the Honda City and develops an identical 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.

Speaking of variants, there are four trims to pick from – SV, V, VX and ZX, with all but the base variant getting the option for a CVT gearbox. The top variants get quite a few bells and whistles including Honda Sensing ADAS functions, 10.25-inch touchscreen, blind spot camera and more.

The Elevate goes up against models such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the MG Astor.