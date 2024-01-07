Honda Elevate Prices Hiked; Range Now Starts From Rs 11.58 Lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
Published on January 7, 2024
- Elevate prices hiked by between Rs 20,000 and Rs 58,000
- SUV was launched in India in September 2023
- Honda has already sold over 20,000 units of the Elevate
The Honda Elevate has received its first price revision since its launch in the Indian market in September 2023. The compact SUV is now dearer by up to Rs 58,000 with prices for the range now starting at Rs 11.58 lakh and going up to Rs 16.48 lakh for the most expensive petrol CVT dual-tone variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).
Also read: Honda Achieves Sales Milestone Of 20,000 Units For The Elevate SUV
The full price break-up of the Honda Elevate is as follows:
|Variant
|Old Price (ex-showroom)
|New Price (ex-showroom)
|Difference
|Honda Elevate SV MT
|Rs 11.00 lakh
|Rs 11.58 lakh
|Rs 58,000
|Honda Elevate V MT
|Rs 12.11 lakh
|Rs 12.31 lakh
|Rs 20,000
|Honda Elevate V CVT
|Rs 13.21 lakh
|Rs 13.41 lakh
|Rs 20,000
|Honda Elevate VX MT
|Rs 13.50 lakh
|Rs 13.70 lakh
|Rs 20,000
|Honda Elevate VX CVT
|Rs 14.60 lakh
|Rs 14.80 lakh
|Rs 20,000
|Honda Elevate ZX MT
|Rs 14.90 lakh
|Rs 15.10 lakh
|Rs 20,000
|Honda Elevate ZX CVT
|Rs 16.00 lakh
|Rs 16.20 lakh
|Rs 20,000
All variants of the Elevate are additionally available with pearl colour options adding Rs 8,000 price. The top-spec CVT is also offered with dual-tone colour schemes that add a further Rs 20,000 to the price.
Also read: Honda Elevate Gets Off-Road Ready For Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
The Elevate has proven to be quite popular with buyers with Honda already having sold over 20,000 units before the end of 2023. Unlike many rivals, Honda has chosen to stick with just a singular petrol engine for its new SUV with the unit mated with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The engine in question is the familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, mill also used in the Honda City and develops an identical 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.
Speaking of variants, there are four trims to pick from – SV, V, VX and ZX, with all but the base variant getting the option for a CVT gearbox. The top variants get quite a few bells and whistles including Honda Sensing ADAS functions, 10.25-inch touchscreen, blind spot camera and more.
Also read: Honda Drive To Discover 12: East By Northeast
The Elevate goes up against models such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the MG Astor.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19210 second ago
The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024
-8915 second ago
VinFast and the Tamil Nadu State Government have planned to invest up to USD 2 billion (Rs 16,638 crore approx) to boost green transportation in India.
-8607 second ago
Volvo Cars has sold 7,08,716 cars in the calendar year 2023
16 hours ago
The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift was officially unveiled in December 2023 and now Kia has revealed its mileage figures.
19 hours ago
Formula E cancels the Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024 due to a breach of contract by the Telangana government, causing disappointment for motorsport enthusiasts in India
20 hours ago
Initial batches of the Creta facelift have started arriving at dealer yards
20 hours ago
It was one of those spur-of-the-moment quick drives to India’s eastern frontier, but the Mahindra Thar proved to be an impressive and capable companion when the road surface disappeared.
20 hours ago
Kawasaki is offering benefits in the form of vouchers on select models in its portfolio.
20 hours ago
CarUX will unveil futuristic in-car display technologies like hidden screens, movable models, and the world's first 55-inch privacy display at CES 2024. The innovations aim to enhance experiences in smart cockpits
21 hours ago
Hyundai and Kia will link their connected car services with Samsung's SmartThings platform to enable seamless connectivity and control between vehicles and home devices.
2 days ago
Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India
5 days ago
The brand exported 3,749 units, showing a growth of 170 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.
6 days ago
Honda will reveal an electric vehicle concept with a distinct wedge-shaped body at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas on January 9
6 days ago
The 12th Edition of the Honda Drive to Discover explored parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, including the mighty Nathu La Pass.
8 days ago
The alliance says about 1,000 semiconductors are used in each vehicle and the first self-researched units will rollout in new cars by 2030