Honda Elevate Gets Off-Road Ready For Tokyo Auto Salon 2024

A heavily accessorised Honda Elevate (sold as the WR-V in Japan) will be showcased alongside a number of other models.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on December 26, 2023

Story
  • Field Explorer Concept to debut at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
  • Changes likely to be limited to cosmetic elements
  • Honda to also showcase the Red Bull RB19 F1 car at its display

Honda recently unveiled the new WR-V for the Japanese market, which is sold as the Elevate in the Indian market. Set to go on sale in early 2024, the Japan-spec SUV looks almost identical to its Indian twin on the outside, though it has some differences inside such as an all-black cabin and differences in the features offered.

 

Also read: Made In India Honda Elevate Debuts As New-Generation WR-V In Japan
 

Now Honda has previewed an off-road-focused derivative of the WR-V which will be showcased at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 in January. Named the WR-V Field Explorer Concept, the SUV has been decked out in accessories to give it a more off-road-centric look. While there is just a single image to go by the changes are quite noticeable. The concept features a new front grille with Honda spelled out along the upper section and houses three pilot lights along the upper edge of the frame. The fog lamps feature yellow lighting while the bumper makes use of additional black cladding to give it a more muscular look.

 

Also read: Honda Achieves Sales Milestone Of 20,000 Units For The Elevate SUV
 

The WR-V Field Explorer Concept (left) features several cosmetic enhancements over the standard Japan-spec WR-V (right)

 

Down the sides the side sills get chunkier cladding while the silver cladding along the lower doors has been blacked out and the wheels too are finished in black. Adding to the rough and ready looks are smoked-out headlamps, black finished trim elements and a roof-mounted carrier. While the rear is now visible expect the bumper to feature a chunkier design with the tail lamps also likely featuring a smoked finish.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales November 2023: Honda Cars India Reports Domestic Sales Of 8,730 Units

 

Coming to the powertrain, Honda is unlikely to make any big updates with the front-wheel-drive 1.5-litre petrol powertrain from the regular SUV likely to carry over.

 

The carmaker will also showcase several other concept vehicles based on its global portfolio at the 2024 Auto Salon with the Red Bull RB19 F1 car also making an appearance at the Honda stable. The Tokyo Auto Salon will be held from January 12 to 14, 2024.

