Made In India Honda Elevate Debuts As New-Generation WR-V In Japan

Honda has pulled the wraps off the new-generation WR-V for its home market, which is essentially a re-badged version of the Elevate compact SUV sold in India. The SUV will be manufactured at the automaker’s Tapukara facility in Rajasthan. The Honda Elevate made its global debut in India this year as the brand’s all-new SUV, while the WR-V nameplate was discontinued in India with Honda Car India pulling the plug on several old models.

The WR-V name stands for “Winsome Runabout Vehicle”. The WR-V (Japan) and Elevate (India) look identical sporting the same styling and proportions. Still, there are plenty of changes to the interior as well as the feature list that sets both versions apart from each other.



The JDM-spec Honda Elevate comes with an all-black cabin as opposed to the tan and black cabin seen on the Indian version. The seat upholstery is different as well, while the leather inserts on the dashboard have been given a miss on the Japanese model. The other big change is the new touchscreen infotainment system that gets physical buttons on the right side of the unit. In contrast, the Indian Elevate gets a more premium 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

However, that’s not the only change on the Japanese-spec version. The model also misses out on key features like the single-pane electric sunroof and wireless charging, which are otherwise available on the Indian car. Nevertheless, other features have been retained like Honda Sensing, which brings a host of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including collision mitigation brake, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping support System, auto high beam, lane watch camera and more. The Japanese-spec Elevate gets fewer colours with five monotone shades, while the dual-tone shades have been skipped altogether.



Much like India, Japan does not get the hybrid version either on the Elevate and the SUV will be with the same 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine tuned for 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with only the CVT automatic gearbox, while the 6-speed manual gearbox won’t be sold in the Japanese market.



Honda Japan says it will release more details about the new WR-V in December this year, while sales will begin around April 2024. Prices have been promised from “a low 2 million Yen,” which translates to around Rs 11 lakh as per the current exchange rates. Launched earlier this year in India, the Honda Elevate has been off to a good start with its competitive pricing between Rs 11-16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), being a key factor. The Elevate competes against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and the like in the segment.



