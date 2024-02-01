Login
Honda Cars India Introduces Ultra Body Coating At Rs 28,900 For The Amaze, City And Elevate

This layer of ceramic coating aids in protecting the car from dust, pollutants and UV rays and acts as a shield to inrease the longevity of the paint of the vehicle.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 1, 2024

Story
  • Honda's Ultra Body Coating provides the hardest glass-based coating by industry standards.
  • The coating ensures an ultra-glossy, super smooth surface, preserving the original glossiness of the car.
  • Starting from Rs 28,900 it comes with a three-year warranty, including complimentary maintenance and service benefits every six months.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has unveiled its latest offering: Ultra Body Coating, a transparent layer formulated with Silane. According to industry standards, this coating is the hardest glass-based coating. One of the key features of this coating is its thickness, creating an optimal layer that is easy to maintain. This layer acts as a shield, protecting the car from dust, pollutants, and UV rays and offering antifouling effects against acid rains.

 

Available at all Honda dealerships across the country, the Ultra Body Coating service is priced starting at Rs 28,900 and can be applied to all Honda models. The automaker also provides a comprehensive three-year warranty. Additionally, during this period, complimentary maintenance and service benefits will be offered every six months. These routine services play a crucial role in preserving the shine and glossiness of the vehicle.

Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd, shared insights into the benefits of this latest offering, stating,“At Honda, we are consistently looking at providing our customers with the best products and services. In our endeavor to deliver that, we have introduced this premium body coating for all our customers. This cutting-edge product is designed to not only provide long-lasting protection but also enhance the visual appeal of the vehicle. We are excited to offer this advanced service to our valued customers, ensuring that their Honda continues to look as impressive as it did on the day of purchase.”
 

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

