Honda Recalls 2.6 Million Cars In The US Over Faulty Fuel Pump

The recall involves cars that were manufactured between 2017 to 2020 in the US due to a faulty fuel pump and is the single-largest recall this year by any OEM
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 24, 2023

  • The recall involves Honda and Acura cars manufactured between 2017 and 2020
  • Honda will carry out the replacements in stages due to the large size
  • The first replacements will take place in February next year

Japanese auto giant Honda has issued a recall involving a whopping 2.6 million cars across its Honda and Acura model range in the US. The recall involves cars that were manufactured between 2017 to 2020 in the US due to a faulty fuel pump component. It's noteworthy to mention that this is the single-largest recall this year by an automaker. 

 

Also Read: Honda e Electric Hatchback To Be Axed In 2024
 

Honda says, as per its findings, the fuel pump impeller in a large handful of its vehicles is not moulded correctly. The company says this can cause the piece to deform and interfere with the fuel pump body, which could cause the part to stop working. This would also lead to the engine to stop working with no fuel being pumped in. The issue is easily resolvable and includes replacing the fuel pump on the affected vehicle, the company said. 
 

Given the massive size of the recall, Honda says it does not have enough fuel pumps in its inventory to carry out the repairs immediately. That's why the company will execute the recall in stages and will notify owners accordingly. The first set of owners will be updated in February next year, with more to follow as the parts are made available. The repairs itself will take about two to three hours. Additionally, vehicle owners can check their car's VIN to verify if their Honda or Acura car is a part of the recall. 

 

Also Read: Honda Introduces Honda Sensing 360+ Safety System for Global Market
 

The Honda recall managed to become the single-largest recall this year, surpassing Tesla's recall campaign. The EV maker recently recalled over two million vehicles in the US to update the Autopilot software and to add additional controls and alerts in a bid to make the tech safer. 

