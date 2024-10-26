Honda Cars India Recalls Over 90,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump

Honda Cars India has issued a recall for 92,672 units of the Amaze subcompact sedan, Brio hatchback, BR-V SUV, City compact sedan, Jazz premium hatchback and WR-V subcompact SUV over a faulty fuel pump. The affected models were manufactured between August 2017 and June 2018. The recall also affects 2,204 units on which the fuel pump had previously been changed as a spare part.



The recall follows a similar initiative announced by Honda Cars India in 2021 where it recalled almost 78,000 vehicles manufactured between 2019 and 2020 over a faulty fuel pump.

Honda says that the affected vehicles could have a fuel pump with a defective impeller which could result in the engine either stopping or refusing to start. The company has said that the recall will commence in a phased manner starting from November 5 with the part replacement being carried out free of charge. Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted individually by the company.



The recall affects 18,851 units of the Amaze, 3,317 units of the Brio, 4,386 units of the BR-V, 32,872 units of the City, 16,744 units of the Jazz and 14,298 units of the WR-V.



The company says that customers can check if their vehicle is affected by the recall by visiting the Product Update/Recall page via the Service tab on the Honda Cars India website and filling in their car’s VIN. Additionally, the company has asked Honda owners who purchased fuel pumps from its authorised outlets as spare parts between June 2017 and October 2023 to also have their vehicles inspected.