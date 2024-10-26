Login
Honda Cars India Recalls Over 90,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump

The recall affects a range of models manufactured between August 2017 and June 2018 as well as over 2,000 cars that had the fuel pump changed previously.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Models affected include the Brio, Jazz, Amaze WR-V, BR-V and City
  • Recall also includes vehicles that had fuel pump previously replaced
  • Owners who bought replacement fuel pumps between 2017 and 2023 asked to have part inspected as well

Honda Cars India has issued a recall for 92,672 units of the Amaze subcompact sedan, Brio hatchback, BR-V SUV, City compact sedan, Jazz premium hatchback and WR-V subcompact SUV over a faulty fuel pump. The affected models were manufactured between August 2017 and June 2018. The recall also affects 2,204 units on which the fuel pump had previously been changed as a spare part.
 

Also read: Honda Cars India Introduces New 7-Year, Unlimited Kilometre Extended Warranty
 

Jazz 2022 07 04 T10 22 16 731 Z

Recall affects over 90,000 cars manufactured by Honda between 2017 and 2018.

 

The recall follows a similar initiative announced by Honda Cars India in 2021 where it recalled almost 78,000 vehicles manufactured between 2019 and 2020 over a faulty fuel pump.

 

Honda says that the affected vehicles could have a fuel pump with a defective impeller which could result in the engine either stopping or refusing to start. The company has said that the recall will commence in a phased manner starting from November 5 with the part replacement being carried out free of charge. Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted individually by the company.
 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched In India At Rs 12.86 Lakh

 

Honda Brio 2022 08 25 T08 43 56 643 Z

Recall campaign will commence in a phased manner from November 5.

 

The recall affects 18,851 units of the Amaze, 3,317 units of the Brio, 4,386 units of the BR-V, 32,872 units of the City, 16,744 units of the Jazz and 14,298 units of the WR-V.
 

Honda WR V 2022 08 24 T11 52 50 830 Z

Faulty fuel pump could lead the car's engine to stall or refuse to start.

 

The company says that customers can check if their vehicle is affected by the recall by visiting the Product Update/Recall page via the Service tab on the Honda Cars India website and filling in their car’s VIN. Additionally, the company has asked Honda owners who purchased fuel pumps from its authorised outlets as spare parts between June 2017 and October 2023 to also have their vehicles inspected.

