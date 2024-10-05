Login
Honda Cars India Introduces New 7-Year, Unlimited Kilometre Extended Warranty

This scheme is offered with all models in Honda’s range, which currently consists of the Elevate, City and Amaze
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 5, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Honda is offering a seven-year extended warranty program with its cars.
  • Offered with all models in Honda’s current lineup.
  • Customers can opt for the scheme within two years of purchasing a Honda car.

Honda Cars India has introduced a new extended warranty program. Under the new scheme, the company is offering coverage of up to seven years, with no emphasis on the number of kilometres travelled (unlimited kilometres). This scheme is offered with all models in Honda’s range, which currently consists of the Elevate, City, City hybrid and Amaze. Owners of older models such as the Civic, Jazz and WR-V can also opt for the scheme, but only if they have opted for an extended warranty program earlier.

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched In India At Rs 12.86 Lakh

Honda City

Customers can also opt for the extended warranty scheme within two years of purchasing a Honda car. Customers who have already opted for an extended warranty scheme of up to four or five years can also choose to have their existing scheme extended for coverage of up to 7 years or up to 1,50,000 km (whichever is earlier). The warranty will include the free repair or replacement of parts that prove to be defective. It is also transferable to a new owner while selling the vehicle.

 

Also Read: Honda City, Amaze, Elevate Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 88,000 In June 2024
 

Commenting on the initiative, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “At Honda Cars India, our commitment to enhancing the customer ownership experience remains unwavering. Backed by the established values of strong durability, quality and reliability of Honda cars, this Extended Warranty Programme with Unlimited Kilometers up to 7 years ensures that every customer regardless of their driving pattern, can experience long-term protection.  We believe this new offering is a game changer for the industry and will redefine customer expectations of vehicle ownership.”

 

Also ReadHonda Elevate Prices Hiked; Range Now Starts From Rs 11.58 Lakh
 

In September 2024, Honda sold 10,911 units in total, which included domestic sales of 5,675 units and the export of 5,236 units. The overall number represents a drop in sales by 2.32 per cent, while domestic sales have declined by 42.4 per cent when compared to the same month last year. Exports however have increased by almost 300 per cent, when compared to September 2023, when it exported 1310 units. 


 

# Cars
