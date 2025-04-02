Skoda Kylaq Introductory Pricing Extended Till April 30

Skoda has extended the introductory pricing period of the Kylaq SUV till the end of April 2025. The SUV, which made its global debut in November, is currently priced from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom). This news comes right after the brand announced a ramp-up in production of the vehicle, and stated that the 15,000+ open bookings for the vehicle would be cleared by the end of May 2025.

The Kylaq was Skoda's first subcompact SUV in India

Upon its launch, the Kylaq marked Skoda’s foray into the subcompact SUV segment in India. The SUV is built on the MQB 27 platform, which is a derivative of the India-specific MQB A0 platform, and sits beneath the Kushaq in Skoda India’s portfolio. The manufacturer had then stated that it aims to produce 8500 Kylaqs a month, although production has been ramped-up twice since it went on sale.

The Kylaq also secured a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests for both adult and child occupant protection. The adult occupant protection score stood at 30.88 points out of 32, while the child protection score amounted to 45 points out of 49

On the powertrain front, the Kylaq gets the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that also powers several other products from Skoda and Volkswagen in India. The unit churns out a healthy 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, although buyers, also get the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.