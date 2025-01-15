Login
Skoda Kylaq SUV Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

The Kylaq, Skoda’s first sub-4m SUV, scored a five-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection in the BNCAP crash tests
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 15, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Skoda Kylaq has scored a five-star rating in the BNCAP crash tests.
  • Scored 30.88 out of 32 for adult occupant protection.
  • Child occupant protection scores are 45 out of 49.

Over two months since its debut, the Skoda Kylaq has secured a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests for both adult and child occupant protection. The Kylaq is the first vehicle from Skoda to be tested by the Indian crash test safety rating agency. The fully loaded Prestige MT variant of the Kylaq was tested by BNCAP, although the agency also stated that the ratings apply to all other trims. Unveiled in November 2024, the Kylaq is the first sub-4m SUV from Skoda in the Indian market, which is built on its India-specific MQB A0 platform, dubbed the MQB 27.
 

Skoda Kylaq Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: Adult Occupant Protection Scores
 Skoda Kylaq SUV Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests 2

The Skoda Kylaq scored 15.04 points out of 16 in the frontal offset crash test

 

The Skoda Kylaq received a total score of 30.88 out of 32 for adult occupant protection, According to the report, in the frontal offset crash test, the protection offered to the driver’s and front passenger’s head and neck was good, while protection for the driver’s chest and left knee was adequate. The front passenger’s chest and knee, however, had good protection. With this, the Skoda Kylaq scored 15.04 points out of 16 in the frontal offset crash test. The side pole impact tests recorded that the passenger was well protected. In the side movable deformable barrier tests, it was deemed that the protection level for the passenger’s chest was adequate. The protection levels for all other areas of the dummy in the deformable barrier test were good. 
 

Skoda Kylaq Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: Child Occupant Protection Scores
 Skoda Kylaq SUV Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests 1

The Kylaq scored 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection

 

In terms of child occupant protection, the Kylaq scored 45 out of 49 which resulted in a five-star rating. The child seat for the dummy, which was meant to represent a three-year-old child, was installed in a rearward-facing position with ISOFIX mounts. The Skoda Kylaq scored 24 out of 24 points for dynamic performance, and 12 out of 12 points for the child restraint system installation, losing out only on vehicle assessment, with nine points out of a total of 13.
 

Skoda Kylaq Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: Standard Safety Kit
 

The Skoda Kylaq which is priced from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom), is offered with standard safety equipment such as 6 airbags, three-point seatbelts, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, and a seatbelt reminder system. The higher-spec variants get features such as cruise control, hill hold control, and a reverse camera.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

