Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD eMAX 7Kia EV9Nissan MagniteSkoda ElroqAudi New Q7
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Revolt ElectricSuzuki GSX-R1000RAprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]BMW CE 02 Electric
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched In India At Rs 12.86 Lakh

Offered in the V and VX trims of the Elevate, the Apex Edition variants are Rs 15,000 more expensive than the equivalent variants of the standard vehicle
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda has launched the Elevate Apex Edition in India.
  • Priced from Rs 12.86 to Rs 15.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Gets a range of cosmetic add-ons.

Honda has launched a special edition version of the Elevate SUV in the Indian market. Named the Apex Edition, this model gets a range of new styling cues over the standard version of the Elevate. Offered in the V and VX trims of the vehicle, prices for the Apex Edition variants range from Rs 12.86 to Rs 15.25 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs 15,000 more expensive than the equivalent variants of the standard vehicle. 

 

Also ReadHonda City, Amaze, Elevate Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 88,000 In June 2024

 

Honda

Elevate

Standard variant prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)Apex Edition prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)
VMTRs 12.71 lakhRs 12.86 lakh
VCVTRs 13.71 lakhRs 13.86 lakh
VX MTRs 14.10 lakhRs 14.25 lakh
VX CVTRs 15.10 lakhRs 15.25 lakh


Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched In India At Rs 12 86 Lakh

The Elevate Apex Edition has a dual-tone Black and White interior

 

On the outside, the Apex Edition sports a few cosmetic add-ons such as a front lip spoiler, side skirts, and rear lower garnish over the standard version of the SUV, all finished in Piano Black. It also gets Apex Edition badging on the fenders and tailgate. The brand has stated that the Apex Edition will be offered with the same set of colour options as the standard Elevate. Inside, it gets a dual-tone Black and White interior with ambient lighting, leatherette door linings, along with seat covers and cushions exclusive to the Apex Edition.

 

Also ReadHonda Elevate Prices Hiked; Range Now Starts From Rs 11.58 Lakh
 

The Elevate continues to be offered with a just a singular petrol engine with the unit mated with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The engine in question is the familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, mill also used in the Honda City and develops an identical 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.


 

# Honda# Honda SUV# Honda Elevate# Honda Elevate Apex Edition# Honda Elevate Price# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • A recently organised customer clinic in Bangalore had the CRF 300L, CRF 300 Rally and Sahara 300 for the select customers to experience and provide their feedback on the motorcycles
    Honda Eying Small-Capacity Adventure Bike Segment In India?
  • The Stylo 160 is a neo-retro lifestyle scooter currently sold by Honda in the Indonesian market.
    Honda Stylo 160 Design Patented In India: Five Things To Know About The Neo-Retro Scooter
  • The Honda Summer Bonanza is a month-long promotional campaign under which, the automaker is offering benefits of up to Rs. 88,000, depending on the model and variant.
    Honda City, Amaze, Elevate Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 88,000 In June 2024
  • The first vehicle in the 0 series lineup is slated to make its debut in North America by 2026
    Honda 0 Series EVs Target Near-500 KM Range
  • The Honda Elevate, City and Amaze are now available with discounts of up to Rs. 1.15 lakh, depending on the model and variant.
    Honda City, Elevate, Amaze Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.15 Lakh

Latest News

  • With bookings already open, both models will be brought to India via the CBU route
    BMW F 900 GS And F 900 GS Adventure Launched; Prices Start From Rs 13.75 Lakh
  • New ranger khaki colour and blacked-out elements are special to the Venue Adventure Edition. Available with both petrol and turbo-petrol powertrains.
    Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition Launched; Prices Starts At Rs 10.15 Lakh
  • Limited to just 1,600 units combined, the main highlight of the special edition models is the contrasting dual-tone paint scheme.
    Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Night and Day Editions Launched
  • New dealerships will house BMW, Mini, BMW Motorrad and pre-owned vehicle businesses under one roof.
    BMW Cars, Mini And BMW Motorrad Models To Be Sold Under One Roof As Part Of Retail.Next Strategy
  • The 2024 edition of the Apache RR 310 now registers more power, packs new features and gets a new Bomber Grey colour options
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched At Rs 2.75 Lakh
  • Offered in the V and VX trims of the Elevate, the Apex Edition variants are Rs 15,000 more expensive than the equivalent variants of the standard vehicle
    Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched In India At Rs 12.86 Lakh
  • The new Carnival will be available in two trim levels, and with a seven-seat layout as standard.
    India-Spec New Kia Carnival Revealed: Available In Two Variants With Diesel Engine Only
  • The EQS 580 SUV is the third and final BEV launch for India from the German carmaker this year.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.41 Crore
  • Through a separate sales channel, MG will introduce a series of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric models, with a plan to have a four-strong premium car lineup by end-2026.
    JSW MG’s Nexa Moment? Premium Cars To Be Retailed Via New ‘MG Select’ Outlets Starting 2025
  • This is the first time that the SUV received a facelift since its introduction in 2021
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Top 10 Stats About The Refreshed Three-Row SUV

Research More on Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

Starts at ₹ 11.91 - 16.43 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Elevate Specifications
View Elevate Features

Popular Honda Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched In India At Rs 12.86 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved