Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched In India At Rs 12.86 Lakh

Honda has launched a special edition version of the Elevate SUV in the Indian market. Named the Apex Edition, this model gets a range of new styling cues over the standard version of the Elevate. Offered in the V and VX trims of the vehicle, prices for the Apex Edition variants range from Rs 12.86 to Rs 15.25 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs 15,000 more expensive than the equivalent variants of the standard vehicle.

Honda Elevate Standard variant prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Apex Edition prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) VMT Rs 12.71 lakh Rs 12.86 lakh VCVT Rs 13.71 lakh Rs 13.86 lakh VX MT Rs 14.10 lakh Rs 14.25 lakh VX CVT Rs 15.10 lakh Rs 15.25 lakh





The Elevate Apex Edition has a dual-tone Black and White interior

On the outside, the Apex Edition sports a few cosmetic add-ons such as a front lip spoiler, side skirts, and rear lower garnish over the standard version of the SUV, all finished in Piano Black. It also gets Apex Edition badging on the fenders and tailgate. The brand has stated that the Apex Edition will be offered with the same set of colour options as the standard Elevate. Inside, it gets a dual-tone Black and White interior with ambient lighting, leatherette door linings, along with seat covers and cushions exclusive to the Apex Edition.

The Elevate continues to be offered with a just a singular petrol engine with the unit mated with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The engine in question is the familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, mill also used in the Honda City and develops an identical 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.



