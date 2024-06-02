Login
Honda City, Amaze, Elevate Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 88,000 In June 2024

The Honda Summer Bonanza is a month-long promotional campaign under which, the automaker is offering benefits of up to Rs. 88,000, depending on the model and variant.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda Cars India is offering discounts across its range until June 30
  • Maximum discounts are on the City worth Rs. 88,000 while the Cty Hybrid gets a flat discount of Rs. 65,000 on all trims
  • The Amaze gets offers of up to Rs. 76,000, while the Elevate gets offers worth Rs. 55,000

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has rolled out offers across its complete product range for June. The Honda Summer Bonanza is a month-long promotional campaign under which, the automaker is offering benefits of up to Rs. 88,000, depending on the model and variant. Honda’s product portfolio comprises Amaze, City and City Hybrid, and Elevate. 

 

Honda is offering the maximum benefits of up to Rs. 88,000 on the City sedan. The offer list includes a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 26,947 on the ZX variant. The City ZX also gets a car exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. Other variants get a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 21,396, along with a car exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. 
 

Honda City

Honda is also offering a customer loyalty bonus of Rs. 4,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000, and a special corporate discount of Rs. 20,000. The City Elegant Edition separately gets benefits worth Rs. 36,500. 
 

Honda is offering benefits worth Rs. 76,000 on the Amaze subcompact sedan. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 24,346 on the E variant. The other variants get a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 36,246. Furthermore, customers get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, a loyalty bonus worth 4,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000 and a special corporate discount of Rs. 20,000. The Honda Amaze Elite Special Edition gets benefits of Rs. 30,000. 
 

Honda Elevate 10

Honda is also offering a flat discount of Rs. 65,000 on all variants of the City Hybrid, while the new Elevate gets a limited-period celebration offer of up to Rs. 55,000. The offers are available until June 30, 2024, and are valid across all Honda dealerships in India.

# Honda# Honda SUV# Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda Elevate# Honda City# Cars
