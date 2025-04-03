Login
One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom Cherry Blossom Commemorates Japan’s Sakura Season

Bespoke Phantom features unique embroidery within the cabin inspired by cherry blossoms and Japan’s flower viewing tradition.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 3, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Headliner features an emboridered sakura tree comprising of over 2.5 lakh stitches
  • Company says headliner took 6 months to complete
  • Comissioned for a client in Japan

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a one-off Phantom Cherry Blossom for a Japanese client that commemorates Japan’s Sakura season and the tradition of ‘Hanami’ or ‘Flower Viewing’. As the name of the creation suggests, the Phantom features bespoke embroidery work within the cabin inspired by the Sakura tree and blossoms. 

 

Also read: Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.95 Crore 
 

Rolls Royce Phantom Cherry Blossom 3

The Phantom Cherry Blossom's hand-painted coachline features a cherry blossom motif incorporated into it.

 

The bespoke Phantom comes finished in a two-tone Crystal over Arctic White colour scheme with the hand-painted coachline featuring a Cherry Blossom motif. The real talking point, however, is the rear cabin. The Phantom Cherry Blossom features a bespoke starlight headliner featuring embroidery work with over 2.50 lakh stitches featuring cherry boughs adorned with white blossoms. The design flows from the rear of the cabin towards the front, making rear seat occupants feel as if they were seated under the Sakura tree. 

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Launched In India At Rs 10.50 Crore

 

Rolls Royce Phantom Cherry Blossom 1

The highlight of the one-off Phantom is the rear cabin, which features a cherry blossom tree embroidered into the headliner.

 

The embroidered tree is accentuated by three-dimensional embroidered cherry blossoms that feature on the headliner, door cards and even on the privacy divider between the first and second rows. Rolls-Royce says that the satin-stitched flowers are designed to 'capture the light at different angles with a jewel-like quality.’ 

 

Also read: One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom Draws Inspiration From 007 Villain Goldfinger’s 1937 Phantom III
 

Rolls Royce Phantom Cherry Blossom 2

The sakura tree embroidery comprises over 2.5 lakh stitches and is accentuated by three-dimensional petals on the privacy divider and side panels.

 

Rolls-Royce says that the car’s headliner itself took six months to complete and features the use of traditional Japanese tatami stitch weaving techniques. 

 

The Phantom Cherry Blossom has become the latest in a growing line of bespoke creations from Rolls-Royce in recent years. 

# Rolls-Royce# Rolls-Royce Motor Cars# Rolls Royce Phantom# Cars
