Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.95 Crore

The Ghost Series II goes on sale in India in three forms: standard, extended-wheelbase and the more sporting Black Badge.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 5, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • RR Ghost Series II gets new headlights and taillights
  • Extended Ghost has a 170mm longer wheelbase
  • Black Badge Ghost continues with a sportier appearance and more power

Rolls-Royce has officially launched the Ghost Series II – essentially a facelift – in India. The starting price? A hefty Rs 8.95 crore. If you’re looking for something even more exclusive, there’s the extended wheelbase Ghost Series II at Rs 10.19 crore, and for those who are looking for further exclusivity, the Black Badge Ghost is also available at Rs 10.52 crore (all prices, ex-showroom, before options). The new Ghost is now up for order at Rolls-Royce dealerships in Chennai and New Delhi.

 

Unveiled globally in October 2024, the Ghost Series II brings subtle updates to the exterior. Up front, the most noticeable change is the new trapezoidal headlamps outlined by redesigned daytime running lights (DRLs). The front bumper has been slightly reshaped with tweaked air intakes. At the rear, while the overall tail lamp shape remains the same, the internal patterning has been refreshed.

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Launched In India At Rs 10.50 Crore

 Rolls Royce Ghost Series II Launched In India 1

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is priced at Rs 8.95 crore. 

 

While the cabin design remains familiar, Rolls-Royce has added a few new elements. A full-length glass panel now spans the dashboard, featuring Rolls-Royce’s ‘Spirit’ operating system. Customers can also opt for a new Grey Stained Ash wood trim and an upholstery material called Duality Twill. Rear passengers also get an upgraded experience with the ability to connect two streaming devices to the rear screens, each streaming independently. Moreover, it gets an 18-speaker, 1400-watt audio system, which now comes with an upgraded amplifier. 

Rolls Royce Ghost Series II Extended Launched In India

Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended has a 170mm longer wheelbase. 

 

The Extended Ghost is essentially a longer version of the standard model, featuring a 3,465mm wheelbase – 170mm longer than the regular Ghost. Meanwhile, the Black Badge Ghost takes a step further with black chrome detailing, 22-inch wheels, and the signature Black Badge treatment. Elements like the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament, Pantheon grille, and the side-mounted ‘Badge of Honour’ all get darkened in typical Rolls-Royce Black Badge fashion.
 Rolls Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge Launched In India

Black Badge Ghost belts out 29 bhp and 50 Nm more. 

 

Under the hood, the Ghost Series II retains the 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, delivering 563 bhp and 850 Nm of torque to an all-wheel drive, all-wheel steer system. Opting for the Black Badge version gives you an extra power boost, bringing it up to 592 bhp and 900 Nm of torque.

