Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Unveiled; Gets Updated Design, New Colour Scheme

Over four years after the debut of the second-generation Ghost, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has unveiled the Ghost Series II. With the update, the super-luxury sedan now comes with a few subtle tweaks to the design alongside a range of other upgrades.

The Ghost Series II gets a few subtle design tweaks and can now be had in a new Mustique Blue colour

On the cosmetic front, the most noticeable changes are at the front end of the car. The Ghost Series II comes with new headlamps that now have a trapezoidal shape, and are outlined by new DRL units. The front bumper has also been revised and now comes with slightly reshaped air intakes. The tail lamps have a similar shape as the pre-facelifted model, although the patterning is different. The Ghost Series II is also offered with a new Mustique Blue exterior colour which Rolls-Royce says has been named after an island in the Caribbean.

The Ghost Series II gets a full-length glass panel on the dashboard

Inside, the Ghost Series II retains most of the dashboard design and layout of the original vehicle. However, it introduces a full-length glass panel on the dashboard, showcasing Rolls-Royce’s ‘Spirit’ operating system. The Ghost can now also be had in a new Grey Stained Ash wood trim and a new upholstery material named Duality Twill. Another new optional bit is what Rolls-Royce calls Placed Perforation which refers to small perforations made in the seat leather to create unique artworks. Rear seat passengers now have the option to connect up to two streaming devices to the rear screens and stream independently on each screen. Furthermore, the Ghost’s 18-speaker audio system now features an upgraded 1400-watt amplifier.

The Ghost continues to be powered by the same twin-turbocharged V12 engine

The Rolls-Royce Ghost continues to be powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine that generates about 563 bhp and 850 Nm of torque to the all-wheel steer, all-wheel drivetrain. Opting for the Black Badge model will increase power and torque by nearly 29 bhp and 50 Nm.