New Rolls-Royce Phantom Scintilla Pays Tribute To The Spirit Of Ecstasy Mascot

Limited production series commemorates the brand completing 120 years and is inspired by Rolls-Royce’s mascot.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Limited to just 10 units
  • Pays homage to the brand's Sprit of Ecstasy mascot
  • Feature unique upholstery pattern inside the cabin

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a new limited-run bespoke Phantom Scintilla that pays homage to the brand’s Spirit of Ecstasy. With just 10 units to be made, the Scintilla features several bespoke touches including a ceramic Spirit of Ecstasy ornament on the bonnet and a Starlight headliner design inspired by the mascot’s gown.

 

Also read: Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke Spectre, Ghost & Phantom Models Ahead Of Auto China 2024 

 Rolls Royce Phantom Scintilla 1

The Phantom Scintilla is finished in a dual-tone Andalusian White and Thracian Blue which the company says is inspired by “the colours of the sea around the island of Samothrace” in Greece. The biggest highlight of the exterior though is the Spirit of Ecstasy - the logo is finished in ceramic.
 Rolls Royce Phantom Scintilla 2

 

The cabin too gets a range of bespoke touches inspired by the Spirit of Ecstasy. The entire cabin features unique flowing graphics incorporated into the seat fabric, dashboard and the Starlight headliner. Rolls Royce says that the cabin upholstery comprises of 869,500 stitches and took over 40 hours to complete. The dashboard meanwhile houses a unique artwork in the ‘gallery’ featuring a flowing design inspired by the robes of the Spirit of Ecstasy created using sheets of aluminium coated in ceramic. he seat-back picnic tables to carry the flowing design graphics.
 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism Unveiled; Limited To 120 Units

 

An additional design detail can be found in the glove compartment which houses a plate with Claude Johnson’s (MD of Rolls-Royce back in the early 1900s) original brief for the Rolls-Royce mascot.

Rolls Royce Phantom Scintilla 4

The Starlight headliner meanwhile features 1,500 fibre optic lighting elements that light up in a unique pattern to provide occupants with a sense of motion. This is further accentuated by 4,450 perforations that are “larger than usual” to provide a glimpse at a metallic silver fabric underneath.
 

Mechanically, the Phantom remains unchanged with the familiar 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 sitting under the bonnet.

Rolls-Royce# Rolls-Royce Phantom# Rolls-Royce Phantom Scintilla# Cars
