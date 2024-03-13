Login
Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism Unveiled; Limited To 120 Units

Rolls-Royce's latest limited-edition model derives inspiration from contemporary fashion and design trends; built to commemorate the brand's 120th anniversary in 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The exterior is finished in a gunmetal grey paint scheme
  • Remains unchanged mechanically
  • Production limited to correspond with the brand's age.

Rolls-Royce has introduced a special edition of the Ghost, named the Ghost Prism, to commemorate the brand's 120th anniversary in 2024. Limited to just 120 units, the Ghost Prism showcases various cosmetic changes that, according to the brand, are inspired by contemporary design trends, with cues derived from the fashion industry.

 

The exterior is finished in a gunmetal grey paint scheme.

 

The exterior of the car is draped in a gunmetal grey paint scheme, crafted through a 10-step process. The Ghost Prism also offers buyers a choice of accent colours: Phoenix Red, Turchese, Mandarin, or Forge Yellow. These accent colours adorn the lower bumper inserts, brake callipers, and coachline. The exterior paint undergoes a four-layer application, with each layer hand-sanded and consuming approximately 16 hours of labour, according to Rolls-Royce. 

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke Arcadia Droptail

 

In a departure from the traditional mirror-polished stainless steel finish, certain elements of the Ghost Prism, including the grille, feature a shadow finish known as ‘Burnout’. Even the stainless steel wing mirrors have been treated to a smoked black-grey hue. 

 

The cabin displays the brand’s signature starlight headliner, featuring 1,040 coloured stars.

 

While details of the interior remain scant, Rolls-Royce assures customers of an overload of bespoke colour options. However, notably, this particular model showcases a gunmetal-and-white theme for the cabin, complemented by phoenix-red accents on the dashboard, steering wheel, and seats, while the Rolls-Royce logo is also embossed in the same shade. The cabin also displays the brand’s signature starlight headliner, featuring 1,040 coloured stars.

 

Also Read: Listed: Every 'Bespoke' Rolls-Royce Revealed In 2023

 

Besides these cosmetic enhancements, the Ghost Prism retains its powertrain; it gets a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine. This powerplant churns out 555 bhp and a peak torque of 850 Nm.

