Listed: Every 'Bespoke' Rolls-Royce Revealed In 2023

As demand for ultra-luxury cars continues to grow, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars witnessed sustained interest in its ‘Bespoke’ vehicle customisation programme, through which it created an array of custom-made projects inspired by scenic locations, rare materials, celestial phenomena, and clients' signature colours. Here is a list of all Bespoke commissions from the British brand in 2023.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia

Rolls-Royce collaborated with fashion designer Iris van Herpen for the Phantom Syntopia creation.

For this Phantom Syntopia creation, Rolls-Royce collaborated with fashion designer Iris van Herpen. This technically complex bespoke Phantom, based on the extended wheelbase model, took four years to complete. The distinctive features include unique paintwork and a hand-crafted 3D starry night headliner, composed of leather overlaid on woven liquid metal to create a 3D effect, which took over 700 hours to produce.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Collection

The Starlight Headliner steals the spotlight on the Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Collection.

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Collection draws inspiration from the beauty of a solar eclipse. The Starlight Headliner steals the spotlight, with 940 fibre-optic stars representing the halo around the moon's silhouette during an eclipse. Exterior details, such as the copper finish and Mandarin accents, further enhance the representation of intense sunlight pulses witnessed during the eclipse's progression.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow

The Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow was limited to only 62 examples worldwide.

The Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow, inspired by space and the Karman Line, boasts an embroidered Starlight Headliner depicting the moon's surface. Rolls-Royce used 250,000 individual stitches with five different thread colours to create the moon, surrounded by 799 white and 384 blue stars. Only 62 of these bespoke, commissioned models were produced and sold worldwide.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow Private Collection

The Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow Private Collection was inspired by the Thunderbolt land speed record car.

In tribute to the now-out-of-production Wraith, Rolls-Royce introduced the Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow Private Collection. Inspired by the Thunderbolt land speed record car, the Starlight Headliner showcases the Milky Way, reminiscent of the night sky during the Thunderbolt's record-setting run in the 1930s.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Cinque Terre

The Phantom Cinque Terre pays homage to the scenic village in Italy's Liguria region.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Cinque Terre pays homage to the scenic village in Italy's Liguria region. The one-of-a-kind Phantom features a deep Ligurian blue exterior, a navy blue and jasmine interior, and a custom Starlight headliner displaying an embroidered map of Italy, reflecting the region's beauty and wine production.

Rolls-Royce Manchester Ghost

The Manchester Ghost commemorates the city's historical link with Rolls-Royce.

The Manchester Ghost, designed specifically for Manchester, commemorates the city's historical link with Rolls-Royce. With 10,000 laser-etched dots on the fascia representing an aerial view of the city, this bespoke creation honours the meeting of Charles Rolls and Henry Royce in 1904 at the Midland Hotel.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Lucid Nights

The Cullinan Lucid Night Edition was inspired by the night view of Seoul.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars introduced the Korea-only Lucid Night Editions of the Black Badge Cullinan, inspired by the night view of Seoul. Bold exterior colourways, including Lime Green, Indy Red, and Tucana Purple, evoke the neon-lit streets of the dynamic South Korean city.

Rolls-Royce Pearl Cullinan

The Pearl Cullinan featured a bespoke Pearl Rose finish.

The Pearl Cullinan, a one-of-a-kind custom creation made to celebrate a birthday in Dubai. Ordered to mark the owner's father's 90th birthday, this luxury SUV features a unique Bespoke Pearl Rose finish, achieved after around 30 attempts to perfect the enchanting hint of pink under Middle Eastern sunlight.