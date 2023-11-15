Login

First All-Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Delivered In India

The Rolls Royce Spectre has a base price of Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom), which can go up depending on how the customer chooses to spec the car
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

15-Nov-23 03:03 PM IST

Highlights

  • India gets its first Rolls-Royce Spectre.
  • This example is finished in a Wittering Blue shade.
  • The Spectre is the spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe.

Rolls-Royce, the British luxury car manufacturer, unveiled its first all-electric model, the Spectre, in October 2022. The first client deliveries were slated for Q4 2023, and India marked the reception of its first Rolls Royce Spectre in Chennai, a few days ago. While the Spectre's base price is Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom), the price can go up depending on how the customer chooses to spec the car.

 

The exterior showcases a Wittering Blue finish with a Mandarin Coachline.

 

Serving as the spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe, the Spectre stands as the fourth series built on Rolls Royce’s ‘Architecture of Luxury platform.’ Branded as an Ultra-Luxury Super Coupe, this 2-door, 4-seater car shares distinctive features with the Phantom, including an illuminated grille with 22 LEDs highlighting the sandblasted rear side of each vane. Moreover, it is the first production two-door coupe in almost a century to sport 23-inch wheels.

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Sold Out Until 2025

 

The iconic starlight liner extends to the Spectre's door pads, featuring 4,796 illuminated stars.

 

The exterior of India's first Spectre showcases a Wittering Blue finish with a Mandarin Coachline, while the interior adopts a two-tone setup with Charles Blue, complemented by Mandarin accents on the seat piping and monogrammed headrests. The iconic starlight liner, traditionally exclusive to the roof, now extends to the Spectre's door pads, featuring 4,796 illuminated stars. Additionally, customers can also opt for handcrafted wood panelling to personalise their vehicle.

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös To Retire On November 30

 

It goes from 0-100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds. 

 

As for its powertrain, it is equipped with two separately synchronised motors (SSMs). The front motor produces 255 bhp and 365 Nm of torque, complemented by the rear motor delivering 483 bhp and 710 Nm of torque. The combined output stands at 584 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. This helps the car go from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds. 

 

Also Read: Second Rolls-Royce Droptail Unveiled; Called The Amethyst

 

Range is pegged at up to 530 km (WLTP).

 

The Spectre features a 102 kWh lithium-ion battery, for which the brand says that the cells are produced using 100 per cent green electricity. Charging from 10-80 per cent takes 34 minutes using a 195 kW DC fast charger, providing a 100 km range in approximately nine minutes. It boasts a WLTP range of 530 km on a full charge.

