Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Sold Out Until 2025

Luxury automobile manufacturer Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has reported that its first fully electric car, the Spectre super coupe, has surpassed expectations by generating immense demand. The order book for the Spectre is already full till the end of 2024, and deliveries of the electric Rolls will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. Looking ahead, Rolls-Royce has made a commitment to embrace electric mobility fully, aiming to exclusively offer fully-electric vehicles by the end of 2030.

Rolls-Royce also reported a slight decrease in sales during the first half of 2023, with a total of 3,181 cars sold, representing a decline of 0.3 per cent. The Wraith and Dawn models was discontinued during this period. However, in 2022, the company had already halted new orders for the aforementioned models, and deliveries were ceased in specific markets. The Dawn became the best-selling drophead convertible in Rolls-Royce's history.

During the second quarter of 2023 (April 1-June 30), Rolls-Royce recorded the sale of 1,541 units, representing a decline of 1.7 per cent compared to the same period the previous year. However, cumulatively until June, the company experienced a slight overall increase of 0.3 per cent in sales compared to the same period last year.

Rolls-Royce's Spectre is the only two-door car in the brand’s line-up at present, and it is positioned between the Cullinan and the Phantom. The final adjustments for power, acceleration, and range are currently underway as the development of the Spectre model nears its completion, scheduled for the second quarter of 2023. However, primary information indicates that the Rolls-Royce Spectre is estimated to offer an impressive all-electric range of 520 km, as per WLTP standards. Furthermore, its powertrain, expected to have an output of 430 kW (576 bhp), is anticipated to generate a torque of 900 Nm. As for the acceleration, it can achieve a speed of 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds.