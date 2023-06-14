  • Home
Novitec's SPOFEC Unveils Upgrades For The Rolls-Royce Phantom

Previously, the Novitec division has also worked on the new Ghost, along with the Wraith Black Badge
Highlights
  • Novitec's SPOFEC division has introduced upgrades for the Rolls-Royce Phantom
  • The 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 now generates 666 bhp and 1010 Nm of torque
  • SPOFEC features black leather upholstery, red piping, and wood trim inlays with metal flakes

Novitec's SPOFEC division has unveiled its latest upgrades for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, widely considered one of the most luxurious cars in the world. The list of upgrades include those made to the exterior, interior and powertrain.

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Unveils 'Blue Shadow' Edition For Its Black Badge Cullinan

 

In terms of performance enhancements, the 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine has been equipped with a plug-and-play N-Tronic control module that features custom mapping for the ignition and injection systems. Alongside modified boost pressure control, these upgrades have taken the total power output to 666 bhp and 1010 Nm of torque. As a result, the Rolls-Royce Phantom can now hit 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) acceleration in just five seconds. 

SPOFEC offers a wide range of 72 colours to choose from

 

Moving on to the exterior upgrades, Novitec has adopted a relatively subtle approach in customising the car. The SPOFEC front fascia with its integrated spoiler reduces front-axle lift. Additionally, the rear bumper has been replaced by a SPOFEC-designed component and can be paired with a trunk lid spoiler. The car sits on 24-inch SP3 wheels, co-developed by Vossen. They are crafted from a single piece of aluminum. 

SPOFEC offers a wide range of 72 colours to choose from, allowing customers to personalize their vehicle's appearance. Furthermore, the tuner has lowered the vehicle by approximately 3.98 cm using a custom control module designed to work with the Phantom's air suspension system. Inside, the vehicle gets a few tweaks which include the addition of black leather upholstery, red piping, and stunning wood trim inlays featuring metal flakes. 

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Ends Production Of The Dawn Convertible

 

Pricing details for these upgrades are not readily available, but it is safe to assume they will not come cheap. Previously, the Novitec division has also worked on the new Ghost, along with the Wraith Black Badge.

