Rolls-Royce Unveils 'Blue Shadow' Edition For Its Black Badge Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars have unveiled an extraordinary addition to its line-up, the Black Badge Cullinan 'Blue Shadow' private collection. This limited-edition vehicle draws inspiration from the Karman Line, an invisible boundary located 100 km above the Earth's surface, where outer space officially begins. The most striking feature of the Blue Shadow is its stunning exterior paint, named "stardust blue." This unique colour is based on the deep blue shade of the upper layer of the Earth's atmosphere. It creates an attractive blue halo around the car, giving it an out-of-the-world impression.

'Edge of space' fascia artwork

Limited to only 62 examples worldwide, the Blue Shadow is an exclusive offering available solely through Rolls-Royce's private office, with all 62 units having already been assigned to clients around the world. This ensures that each owner receives a truly exceptional and personalised experience. One of the standout design elements of the blue shadow is the 'edge of space' fascia artwork. It is finished in lacquer and includes both blue and clear glass, further emphasising the connection to the sky.

Also Read: Shahrukh Khan Spotted In A New Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge

The most striking feature of the Blue Shadow is its stunning exterior paint, named "stardust blue."

Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “With Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow, we venture to the fabled Karman Line, where the constraints of Earth give way to the infinite freedom of outer space: a zone of incomparable beauty, mystery, and boundless possibility. In creating Blue Shadow, the Bespoke Collective of designers, engineers, and craftspeople captured this spirit by embarking on their voyage of discovery, once again pushing the boundaries of craftsmanship.”

It is Limited to only 62 examples, with all units being assigned to clients worldwide

He further added, "Blue Shadow is a testament to our relentless pursuit of perfection and a celebration of the spirit of exploration, designed for the unique individuals who expand horizons and represent the very best of human endeavour."

All handwoven; The headliner reflects a starlit universe and embroiders the moon

Step inside the Blue Shadow, and you will be greeted by the Lunar Starlight headliner. This feature boasts 2,50,000 stitching patterns surrounded by 1,183 handwoven fibre-optic stars. The headliner reflects a starlit universe and embroiders the moon. The leather seats feature 75,000 small holes that summarise Earth’s cloud patterns above oceans and continents, giving the impression of looking at the Earth from space. To complete this mesmerising design, the embroidery on the seats is created using 250,000 separate stitches, a process that nearly takes 48 hours to complete.

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Ends Production Of The Dawn Convertible

Additionally, Rolls-Royce offers a range of bespoke options

For those who desire a comprehensive Blue Shadow experience, Rolls-Royce offers a range of additional custom-made options. These include a matching car cover, a luggage set, and even a 1:8 scale model replica of the Blue Shadow, all of which can be specially made to complete the collection. The SUV is powered by a massive 6.75-litre V12 engine that churns out 592 bhp and 900 nm of torque.