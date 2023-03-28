Shahrukh Khan Spotted In A New Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan was recently spotted in a Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge on the streets of Mumbai. Numerous media houses have reported that the car is the newest addition to his fleet as it features his signature number plate 0555. The car, impeccably specced, was in an Arctic White shade with white leather interior. The Black Badge variants from Rolls Royce are more exclusive versions of their line up that feature cosmetic changes and more powerful engine units. The car comes at a price tag of Rs. 10 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Cullinan Black Badge gets black accenting throughout its body along with its Spirit of Ecstasy finished in black. It gets 22-inch rims with crimson brake calipers. The SUV is powered by a massive 6.75-litre V12 engine that churns out 600hp and 900Nm of torque. The car also receives exclusive features like three-dimensional carbon fiber interior paneling, fiber optic-powered starlit headliner, and Viewing suite for rear passengers.

Shahrukh’s last acquisition was a Mercedes-Benz S350d which has been seen entering and leaving his residence “Mannat” several times. While information about the other cars in his fleet are a bit vague, we do know that it includes cars like a BMW 6-series and Audi A6.

Shahrukh was last seen in action movie ‘Pathaan’ in which he played the protagonist. He currently has an array of releases lined up like ‘Jawaan’ and ‘Dunki’.

Image Source: @clintonpereiraofficial (Instagram)