Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Leaked Ahead Of Debut

The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II will get an updated front design, as seen in the leaked image, while retaining the Pantheon grille.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on May 4, 2024

Highlights

  • The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II will get a reworked front design with new wraparound LED DRLs.
  • The leaked image reveals a revised front bumper and tweaked headlamps.
  • Expect subtle changes to the cabin while the existing V12 engine is likely to be carried over.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the brand's luxury SUV, is all set to get its first mid-life facelift, and the upcoming offering has been spotted undisguised. The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II will get an updated front design, as seen in the leaked image, while retaining the Pantheon grille. The updated offering is scheduled to arrive later this year.

 

Updates on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan facelift include the new LED DRL strips that wrap themselves around the face of the luxury SUV. The headlamp cluster now features dual LED units, while the front bumper has been tweaked as well. Expect subtle changes to the rear with a slightly revised bumper, taillights, and tailgate. The profile will most likely remain the same, but the SUV could get new alloy wheels, apart from the plethora of customisable options available. 

 

Also Read: Upcoming Rolls Royce Cullinan Facelift Spotted Testing

 

undefined

 

Power will come from the same unit on the updated Cullinan facelift. The SUV is powered by the 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 tuned for 555 bhp in the standard guise, while the Black Badge variant gets a boost, bumping up the output to 583 bhp. Power figures could be tweaked on the facelift, apart from revisions to the overall performance and driving dynamics.

 

Rolls-Royce is also expected to revise the interior with the Cullinan facelift, which is expected to get subtle upgrades including a faster user interface and possibly more advanced connected tech. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II is expected to arrive later this year, and we can expect the models to arrive in India sometime next year. 

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke Spectre, Ghost & Phantom Models Ahead Of Auto China 2024

 

The Cullinan has been quite popular for the automaker globally, and you can expect the same growth trajectory with the upcoming iteration. The RR Cullinan facelift will take on the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, Maserati Levante, Aston Martin DBX, and the like in the segment.

 

Source 
 

