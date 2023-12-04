Upcoming Rolls Royce Cullinan Facelift Spotted Testing

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan facelift was recently spied testing with minimal camouflage. The SUV was spotted testing in Munich, close to BMW’s research and development centre. With the facelift, the SUV is expected to get a few minor cosmetic revisions among other updates.

Visually, the test mule featured a revised fascia, which was partially camouflaged. It sported a new front bumper, the lower section of which, had air intakes of a different shape and size over the outgoing model. The rear bumper also looked slightly different, with the black plastic cladding extending higher into the quarter panels. Alterations to the exhaust design are visible.

The SUV is expected to retain the same 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 that generates 555 bhp in standard form or 582 bhp in the sportier Black Badge variant. While not confirmed, the brand could also introduce some hybrid tech into the engine.

The Rolls Royce Cullinan's rivals include the likes of the Bentley Bentayga, Range Rover LWB, and the Aston Martin DBX.

Image Source: Automedia via Motor1