Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke Spectre, Ghost & Phantom Models Ahead Of Auto China 2024

Rolls-Royce has revealed a set of three unique vehicles as part of the 'Spirit of Expression' collection, ahead of their showcase at the Beijing auto show (Auto China 2024).
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Rolls-Royce has taken the wraps off three one-of-a-kind models.
  • The Spectre, Ghost, and Fantom models are labelled as Escapism, Expressionism, and Magnetism, respectively.
  • All three models get cosmetic enhancements, while the powertrain remains unchanged.

Renowned for its luxurious bespoke cars, Rolls-Royce has revealed a set of three unique vehicles as part of the 'Spirit of Expression' collection – each model being a one-off in its segment – ahead of their showcase at the Beijing auto show (Auto China 2024). This exclusive lineup includes three distinct models: the Spectre as ‘Escapism’, the Ghost Extended, dubbed 'Expressionism', and the Phantom Extended, named ‘Magnetism’. 

 

This bespoke Rolls-Royce Spectre draws inspiration from the tropics of South America. 

 

The Spectre, named Escapism, draws inspiration from the tropics of South America, according to Rolls-Royce. Its two-tone exterior features a combination of what the brand calls Lantana Red and Tempest Grey, complemented by Lantana Red accents on the 23-inch wheels. Inside, the cabin gets a combination of Selby Grey, Purple Silk, and Sunset leather, highlighted by Sunset piping and contrast stitching. More to the interior are the brand’s starlight headliners with a 'sunset hue'.

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism Unveiled; Limited To 120 Units

 

The exterior shade of the Ghost Extended is inspired by the transition from sunset to twilight over Boracay Island. 

 

The Ghost Extended, dubbed Expressionism, is finished in Boracay Blue, capturing the transition from sunset to twilight over Boracay Island in the Philippines. Hand-painted coach lines add elegance, while lime green accents contrast against the black and Arctic white leather interior. The celestial-themed Starlight Headliner further enhances the luxurious interior.

 

Also Read: Listed: Every 'Bespoke' Rolls-Royce Revealed In 2023

 

Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended takes inspiration from the beach bay

 

Completing the trio is the Phantom Extended, named Magnetism, taking inspiration from the beach bay under the night sky. Its two-tone exterior features a combination of Cala Luna Sand and Kabira Blue, inspired by moonlit beach sands.

 

Despite the cosmetic enhancements, all three models remain unchanged mechanically. These bespoke commissions will be displayed at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2024). 

