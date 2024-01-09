Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023

Rolls Royce has just reported that it sold 6,032 vehicles globally in 2023. This represents the highest-ever yearly sales numbers ever for the manufacturer. It is, however, only marginally higher than its 2022 sales numbers which stood at 6,021 units. It revealed that the Cullinan SUV was its highest-selling model and that its Bespoke coachbuilding service received more orders than ever before. 2023 was an eventful year for the brand as it saw the discontinuation of two models from the brand’s lineup and the beginning of deliveries for its first all-electric car, the Spectre.

Rolls Royce revealed the Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow in 2023

2023 saw the discontinuation of the Dawn and the Wraith from the company’s lineup, both powered by a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. To mark the Wraith’s end of production, the brand also revealed the Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow, limited to just 12 units worldwide. Based on the more performance-focused Black Badge series, the Black Arrow featured a unique silver and black gradient paint finish. Inside, it came with a unique wood veneer featuring open-pore black wood and featured a unique design comprising over 320 multi-directional and lasered marquetry pieces designed to resemble the surface of the Bonneville Salt Flats.

One of the very first client deliveries of the Spectre worldwide was in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rolls Royce commenced production of its first all-electric car, the Spectre in the summer of 2023, with deliveries starting in autumn. One of the very first client deliveries worldwide was in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Spectre is equipped with two separately synchronised motors (SSMs), producing a combined output of 584 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. This helps the car go from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds. The brand has previously stated that the order books for the EV are full till the end of 2024.