Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow Is The Final Send-off For Rolls-Royce’s Coupe

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the new Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow to commemorate the end of the line for its coupe. Limited to just 12 units, the Black Arrows will be the final units of the Wraith with Rolls-Royce pulling the plug on the coupe as it moves forward with its plans to go all-electric. The final units of the Wraith have already been allocated to customers with the model now bowing out having been on sale for a decade.

Rolls-Royce says that the Black Arrow is inspired by the Thunderbolt, a British land speed record car that held the speed record in the 1930s. The Thunderbolt land speed record car incidentally also used a pair V12 aero engines developed by Rolls-Royce.

Based on the more performance-focused Black Badge series, the Black Arrow features a unique silver and black gradient paint finish. The nose of the vehicle is finished in Celebration silver with the colour transitioning to Black Diamond “achieving a striking motion blur effect from front to rear.” Additionally, the paint also finishes a unique textured finish inspired by the surface of the Bonneville Salt Flats set beneath the lacquer finish. Rolls-Royce says that the paint finish was developed and refined over 18 months.

The dark paint finishes and blacked-out chrome elements is accentuated by yellow inserts within the bumpers, in the wheels. The Spirit of Ecstasy too features a yellow ring containing the engraving fo the collection’s name.

Inside, the cabin gets a unique wood veneer featuring open-pore black wood. The veneer features a design comprising over 320 multi-directional and lasered marquetry pieces designed to resemble the surface of the Bonneville Salt Flats. The gallery also gets a unique fascia design from a single sheet of black-coated aluminium. The seats and steering are finished in a new ‘Club Upholstery’ mixing yellow and black. Also unique to the Black Arrow is the Starlight headliner which features 2,117 fibre-optic stars – the most in a Rolls-Royce yet.

Under the hood, the familiar V12 engine gets a new plaque machined from a single piece of polished metal with the V12 monogram inscribed in bright yellow.