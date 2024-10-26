Login
One-Off Rolls Royce Phantom Draws Inspiration From 007 Villain Goldfinger’s 1937 Phantom III

The bespoke creation, aptly named the Phantom Goldfinger, features extensive gold detailing and throwback elements referencing the movie and the iconic villain's car.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Phantom Goldfinger is inspired from Auric Goldfinger's 1937 Phatom III from the film Goldfinger
  • Features extensive gold detailing inside the cabin including a gold golf club in the boot
  • Gets the 'AU 1' registration that was originally used by the movie car

Rolls-Royce has revealed another bespoke Phantom Extended this time drawing inspiration from 007 villain Auric Goldfinger’s 1937 Phantom III Sedance de Ville. Limited to just one unit, the unique Phantom has been unveiled as the 1964 film Goldfinger celebrates 60 years and features many references to scenes and props from the movie in addition to being specced in similar exterior and interior colours as the iconic Goldfinger Phantom III.
 Rolls Royce Phantom Goldfinger 2

The Phantom Goldfinger has been customised to look similar to the iconic Phantom III used in Goldfinger.

 

On the outside, the yellow and black paint finish has been matched to that of the movie car. Even the black 21-inch wheels with silver floating hubcaps are a reference to the wheels of the car from the 1964 film. In a nod to Goldfinger using the Phantom III’s body panels to smuggle gold, the car’s Spirit of Ecstacy logo features traces of 18-karat gold plating giving the effect that the silver is hiding gold below it. Rounding out the exterior design details are the number plates. Rolls-Royce has secured the ‘AU 1’ numberplate that was used by the original movie car.
 Rolls Royce Phantom Goldfinger 1

Unique yellow and black paint finish and black wheels with silver hubcaps inspired by the movie car.

 

Inside, the Phantom Goldfinger features the use of Navy leather and Royal Walnut veneer - another combination borrowed from the movie car. There is no shortage of gold elements inside the cabin as well with the seating featuring gold stitching, gold bullets capping the seat piping sections and gold ‘RR’ monograms on the headrest. 

 

Rolls Royce Phantom Goldfinger 3

The Navy leather and Walnut wood also inspired by the interior of Goldfinger's Phantom III; gallery artwork depicts Furkas Pass from the movie

 

The floor console between the front seats houses a specially designed compartment that houses a solid 18-karat gold bar shaped as a Phantom ‘Speedform’ and there is also a gold finish on the front and rear centre consoles as well as on the inside of the glovebox. The air-con vents and organ stops too are gold plated as are the speaker grilles and tread plates. Even the VIN plate is finished in 24-karat gold and just for the added James Bond reference, the car’s VIN ends in 007.
 Rolls Royce Phantom Goldfinger 4

Extensive movie references inside the cabin(clockwise): picnic tables inlaid with the map of Fort Knox; special compartment with an 18-k gold bar shaped like the Phantom; Auric Goldfinger's quote within the glovebox; iconic 007 ‘gun barrel’ from the opening sequence of every 007 movie; 

 

The glovebox also features Goldfinger’s quote on the inside reading: ‘This is Gold, Mr. Bond. All my life, I have been in love with its colour, its brilliance, its divine heaviness.’
 

The gallery on the dashboard fascia features a unique isoline map of Furkas Pass - referencing the scene where 007 spies on Goldfinger from the road above in the Alps. Rolls-Royce says that the art work took an entire year to develop. The Furkas Pass reference is even featured in the headliner where the Starlight headliner is matched to the night sky above the pass on the last day of filming - July 11, 1964. The picnic tables of the front seat backs also feature gold inlays designed to appear as the map of Fort Knox used in the film.
 Rolls Royce Phantom Goldfinger 5

Gold golf club mounted to the inside of the boot lid also a reference to Goldfinger.

 

Other movie references can be found in the dashboard clock which is housed within the iconic ‘Gun Barrel’ featured in every James Bond film, harlequin umbrellas in the rear doors and a gold golf club monogrammed with ‘AG’ mounted to the inside of the boot lid.
 

Mechanically, the Phantom Goldfinger is unchanged over the standard Phantom Extended.

