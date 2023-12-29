Login

Hyundai Signs Actor Deepika Padukone As New Brand Ambassador

She joins Shah Rukh Khan, who has been associated with the South Korean automaker since its inception in India in 1998.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 29, 2023

Story
  • Deepika Padukone will join Shah Rukh Khan as the new brand ambassador.
  • This is Padukone’s first association with a carmaker.
  • Hyundai is all set to bring the much-awaited Creta facelift on January 16.

Hyundai Motor India has announced actor Deepika Padukone as its new brand ambassador. She joins Shah Rukh Khan, who has been associated with the South Korean automaker since its inception in India in 1998. This is the second major celebrity Hyundai India has signed in 2023, the other being Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, who is currently the brand ambassador for the Exter. 

 

Hyundai earlier this year, signed Hardik Pandya as the brand ambassador for the Exter

 

Speaking about Deepika Padukone joining the Hyundai family, Tarun Garg, COO - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "We are thrilled to onboard the incredibly talented, Global Indian icon Deepika Padukone as our brand ambassador. Her magnetic charm and illustrious career perfectly align with Hyundai Motor India's young and dynamic brand. Deepika's influence extends beyond the silver screen, resonating with a diverse audience, especially the vibrant youth. In this exciting partnership, we envision Deepika as the perfect catalyst to bridge the gap between our cutting-edge automobiles and the aspirations of the young and dynamic demographic. Her spirit mirrors the essence of Hyundai Motor India, where innovation meets passion. We believe this collaboration will elevate our brand presence and create a profound connection with the energetic and forward-thinking audience we aim to reach. Together with Deepika, we look forward to accelerating towards new horizons and creating a powerful narrative that inspires the next generation of automotive enthusiasts."

 

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actors in India and one of the most sought-after faces by brands across the spectrum. The actor already endorses Lloyd, Adidas, Bisleri, Asian Paints, Levi’s, Pottery Barn, NUA, Louis Vuitton, Dyson, Qatar Airways, Cartier, Dabur Amla, and more. Much like Khan, Padukone has the versatility to associate herself with high-end luxury as well as mass-market brands which gives her an edge in this space. Hyundai will be the actor’s first association with any automaker. 

 

Speaking about the new association, Deepika Padukone, said,  “I am absolutely delighted to join forces with Hyundai, an iconic name synonymous with innovation and excellence in the automotive industry. It's an honour to be associated with a brand that has a rich legacy of crafting vehicles that have not only stood the test of time but have also set benchmarks for performance and style. What is even more thrilling is Hyundai's commitment to inclusivity within the automotive industry which has been male-dominated for centuries. I am certain that together we will drive towards new horizons and foster a community that celebrates every individual, making the automotive experience inclusive and accessible for all.”

 

Padukone’s inclusion also comes at a time when Hyundai is gearing up for an eventful start to the new year. The automaker is all set to bring the much-awaited Creta facelift on January 16, followed by the Alcazar facelift, Tucson facelift, new Kona Electric, and Ioniq 6. 

 

