Login

New-Generation Kia Carnival Spotted Testing In India, Launch In 2024

The latest spy shots of the new-generation Kia Carnival hint at its imminent arrival in 2024
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 28, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The new Kia Carnival spy shots reveal the new L-shaped LED DRLs.
  • The new Carnival is larger than the older model and more premium.
  • The Carnival will be one of the three launches Kia has planned for 2024.

Kia has begun testing the new Carnival in India ahead of its launch slated to take place in 2024. The previous generation Kia Carnival was a reasonably successful car for the brand given its premium positioning and price. The South Korean automaker previewed the pre-facelifted version of the upcoming Kia Carnival in India at the 2023 Auto Expo as the KA4 concept. However, the latest spy shots reveal that it will be the facelifted version arriving in India instead. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Equipped With Digital Instrument Display

The spy shots show a fully camouflaged test mule of the 2024 Kia Carnival. The large L-shaped DRLs are visible behind the camouflage, while visual changes will include the new ‘tiger nose’ grille and a reprofiled front bumper. The rear also gets new L-shaped LED taillights connected by a band in the centre. The test mule also sports new alloy wheels from the facelift. 

 

The new generation Kia Carnival will be larger than its predecessor and will also get a more premium cabin as well. While the spy shots don’t reveal the interior, expect the model to get two 12.3-inch screens for the digital console and infotainment system. The model also gets revised AC vents and audio controls below the infotainment screen. 

The 2024 Kia Carnival is globally available in 7-, 9-, and 11-seater configurations. Expect the 7- and 9-seater versions to arrive in the Indian market. The former will come with captain seats, which remains a key selling point of the MPV. It also gets a rotary drive selector, a dashcam with front and rear functionality, a head-up display, as well as a digital rearview mirror. 

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift Bookings Open At Rs 25,000

Globally, the new Carnival is available with the 3.5-litre petrol and 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid and 2.2-litre diesel engines. The previous-gen Carnival was sold only with the 2.2-litre diesel engine in India paired with an automatic transmission. The same could be continued with the new generation as well. Expect prices to start from above Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom), which will push the Carnival into the entry-level luxury space. However, given the premium positioning and upgrade in quality, it should attract buyers who prefer comfort, especially for long distances. 

 

Image Source

# Kia# Kia Carnival# Kia Carnival MPV# MPV# Kia Carnival Facelift
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Mahindra XUV500
2016 Mahindra XUV500
  • 62,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 9.75 L
₹ 21,837/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 9.90 L
₹ 22,173/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
  • 49,231 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 8.25 L
₹ 18,477/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Mahindra XUV500
7.7
0
10
2018 Mahindra XUV500
  • 70,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 12.25 L
₹ 27,436/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour
2018 Ford Endeavour
  • 16,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 31.00 L
₹ 69,429/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner
7.6
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 72,907 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 28.75 L
₹ 64,390/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.6
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 70,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.75 L
₹ 41,994/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
8.6
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.75 L
₹ 22,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
8.2
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 53,232 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 11.00 L
₹ 24,636/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 17,459 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 12.75 L
₹ 28,556/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Kia Models

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet

₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakh

Kia Carens
Kia Carens

₹ 10.45 - 19.44 Lakh

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos

₹ 10.9 - 20 Lakh

Kia EV6
Kia EV6

₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ducati XDiavel Recalled In The USA
Ducati XDiavel Recalled In The USA
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19644 second ago

Close to 3,000 units of the XDiavel have been affected by the recall

Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18440 second ago

It's part of an agreement with BMTC, under which the company will supply, operate, and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses in Bengaluru, for a period of 12 years.

Limited Edition Ferrari 296 GT3 Scale Model Costs As Much As A Maruti Grand Vitara
Limited Edition Ferrari 296 GT3 Scale Model Costs As Much As A Maruti Grand Vitara
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16137 second ago

This 1:8 scale model is limited to only 199 units and costs $18,000 (around Rs 15 lakh)

Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx Electric Scooter Unveiled, Promises 100 Km Of Range
Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx Electric Scooter Unveiled, Promises 100 Km Of Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14239 second ago

The new Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx offers a top speed of 65 kmph and promises a range of 100 km on a single charge

2024 Formula E Hyderabad Race Could Be Called Off
2024 Formula E Hyderabad Race Could Be Called Off
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13498 second ago

Change in the state’s governance has raised doubts if the race will carry on as scheduled in February.

Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The Turkish Police Department now has a fleet of performance cars, from Ferraris to Bentleys, thanks to a drug trafficking appropriation.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.

Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The company reported sales of 9,344 units in November 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 22.5 per cent

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The footage reveals Maruti’s internal crash testing facility and procedures

Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Ciabatti will shift focus to the brand's new motocross team with Mauro Grassilli taking over as the Ducati MotoGP team's sporting director.

Kia EV6 'Horizon' Special Edition Revealed
Kia EV6 'Horizon' Special Edition Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 days ago

Kia's EV6 'Horizon' slots between 'Air' and 'GT-Line' models in the UK market and is offered solely in rear-wheel drive spec

Why Kia Reintroduced A Manual With The Facelifted Sonet Diesel
Why Kia Reintroduced A Manual With The Facelifted Sonet Diesel
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

9 days ago

Two vital reasons compelled Kia India to bring back a manual transmission option for the diesel-powered Sonet.

Kia To Unveil Electric Vehicle Concepts At CES 2024 Based On PBV
Kia To Unveil Electric Vehicle Concepts At CES 2024 Based On PBV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 days ago

Kia’s PBV is a mobility solution combining “fit-for-purpose” EVs with advanced software solutions largely used for delivery, ride-hailing, and B2B applications

Kia Sonet Facelift: Variants Explained
Kia Sonet Facelift: Variants Explained
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 days ago

The Kia Sonet facelift is offered in three main trims and seven variants in total

Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

12 days ago

So how does the Sonet compare with the rest of the segment on paper? We have a look.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • New-Generation Kia Carnival Spotted Testing In India, Launch In 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved