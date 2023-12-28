New-Generation Kia Carnival Spotted Testing In India, Launch In 2024
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 28, 2023
- The new Kia Carnival spy shots reveal the new L-shaped LED DRLs.
- The new Carnival is larger than the older model and more premium.
- The Carnival will be one of the three launches Kia has planned for 2024.
Kia has begun testing the new Carnival in India ahead of its launch slated to take place in 2024. The previous generation Kia Carnival was a reasonably successful car for the brand given its premium positioning and price. The South Korean automaker previewed the pre-facelifted version of the upcoming Kia Carnival in India at the 2023 Auto Expo as the KA4 concept. However, the latest spy shots reveal that it will be the facelifted version arriving in India instead.
The spy shots show a fully camouflaged test mule of the 2024 Kia Carnival. The large L-shaped DRLs are visible behind the camouflage, while visual changes will include the new ‘tiger nose’ grille and a reprofiled front bumper. The rear also gets new L-shaped LED taillights connected by a band in the centre. The test mule also sports new alloy wheels from the facelift.
The new generation Kia Carnival will be larger than its predecessor and will also get a more premium cabin as well. While the spy shots don’t reveal the interior, expect the model to get two 12.3-inch screens for the digital console and infotainment system. The model also gets revised AC vents and audio controls below the infotainment screen.
The 2024 Kia Carnival is globally available in 7-, 9-, and 11-seater configurations. Expect the 7- and 9-seater versions to arrive in the Indian market. The former will come with captain seats, which remains a key selling point of the MPV. It also gets a rotary drive selector, a dashcam with front and rear functionality, a head-up display, as well as a digital rearview mirror.
Globally, the new Carnival is available with the 3.5-litre petrol and 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid and 2.2-litre diesel engines. The previous-gen Carnival was sold only with the 2.2-litre diesel engine in India paired with an automatic transmission. The same could be continued with the new generation as well. Expect prices to start from above Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom), which will push the Carnival into the entry-level luxury space. However, given the premium positioning and upgrade in quality, it should attract buyers who prefer comfort, especially for long distances.
