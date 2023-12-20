Kia Sonet Facelift Bookings Open At Rs 25,000
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 20, 2023
- Kia commences accepting bookings for the Sonet facelift.
- Customers with a Kia K-code to get priority delivery.
- Bookings amount set at Rs 25,000.
Following its debut last week, Kia India has now officially opened bookings for the Sonet facelift commencing today, December 20, 2023, with the token amount set at Rs 25,000. Deliveries for the updated Sonet are scheduled to commence in January 2024, with diesel manual variants reaching customers a month later, in February 2024. Moreover, all Kia owners can get their hands on the Sonet a bit earlier with the 'K-Code' concept, first introduced alongside the facelifted Seltos. It is accessible for bookings made through the website, specifically on December 20, 2023.
The Sonet subcompact SUV has received its first major update since its debut in 2020. The facelift now has a refreshed design that includes all LED lighting, new headlamps, a new alloy wheel design and a redesigned bumper. In terms of features, it gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system of the same size, and LED ambient sound lighting. The cabin also boasts an electric sunroof. Safety features are improved, with standard offerings like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and Level 1 ADAS options featuring forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and a lot more.
Powertrain options include a 1.2-litre petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed automatic unit.
Given the significant feature updates, expect the Sonet facelift to command a premium over the outgoing model. Prospective buyers can make reservations via the Kia website, app, or at any of the brand's dealerships across India.
The refreshed Sonet continues its rivalry with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, and other subcompact SUVs.
