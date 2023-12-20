Login

Kia Sonet Facelift Bookings Open At Rs 25,000

Deliveries for the updated Sonet are scheduled to commence in January 2024, with diesel manual variants reaching customers a month later, in February 2024.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on December 20, 2023

Story
  • Kia commences accepting bookings for the Sonet facelift.
  • Customers with a Kia K-code to get priority delivery.
  • Bookings amount set at Rs 25,000.

Following its debut last week, Kia India has now officially opened bookings for the Sonet facelift commencing today, December 20, 2023, with the token amount set at Rs 25,000. Deliveries for the updated Sonet are scheduled to commence in January 2024, with diesel manual variants reaching customers a month later, in February 2024. Moreover, all Kia owners can get their hands on the Sonet a bit earlier with the 'K-Code' concept, first introduced alongside the facelifted Seltos. It is accessible for bookings made through the website, specifically on December 20, 2023.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Unveiled In India

 

Kia commences accepting bookings for the Sonet facelift.

 

The Sonet subcompact SUV has received its first major update since its debut in 2020. The facelift now has a refreshed design that includes all LED lighting, new headlamps, a new alloy wheel design and a redesigned bumper. In terms of features, it gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system of the same size, and LED ambient sound lighting. The cabin also boasts an electric sunroof. Safety features are improved, with standard offerings like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and Level 1 ADAS options featuring forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and a lot more.

 

Also Read: Why Kia Reintroduced A Manual With The Facelifted Sonet Diesel

 

It gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system of the same size. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift: All You Need To Know

 

Powertrain options include a 1.2-litre petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed automatic unit.

 

Customers with a Kia K-code to get priority delivery.

 

Given the significant feature updates, expect the Sonet facelift to command a premium over the outgoing model. Prospective buyers can make reservations via the Kia website, app, or at any of the brand's dealerships across India.

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

 

The refreshed Sonet continues its rivalry with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, and other subcompact SUVs. 

 

Tata Harrier And Safari Receive 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP’s Maiden Crash Test
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-18665 second ago

Both Harrier and Safari have become two of the first models to receive a 5-star rating from BNCAP. The SUVs were tested for Frontal, Side, and Pole Side Impact protection.

Top 10 Car Launches of 2023
Top 10 Car Launches of 2023
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-10835 second ago

With the calendar year coming to an end we look back at some of the important launches of 2023

Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025
Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7893 second ago

The brands will also explore other solutions to give existing owners with CCS ports access to Tesla’s supercharger network

Actor Shahid Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Garage
Actor Shahid Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2146 second ago

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in India as a CBU import.

Uber Eats, Gogoro Enter Partnership To Electrify Delivery Fleet In Taiwan
Uber Eats, Gogoro Enter Partnership To Electrify Delivery Fleet In Taiwan
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The joint effort anticipates a significant rise in EV deliveries in Taiwan with a surge from nearly 20 per cent to 40 percent of all trips by the close of 2025.

Range Rover Sport SV India Price Revealed, Starts At Rs. 2.80 Crore
Range Rover Sport SV India Price Revealed, Starts At Rs. 2.80 Crore
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Land Rover has also revealed the price for the plug-in hybrid version for the Indian market that retails at Rs. 2.11 crore (ex-showroom)

Top Four-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
Top Four-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Here's a list of Top 10 four-wheeler reviews on car&bike, for the year 2023. From all-new cars to facelifts these reviews received the most views from you, our dear viewers.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini To Be Launched In India Soon
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini To Be Launched In India Soon
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Ducati India is likely to launch the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India this month. The special edition Streetfighter V4 gets a new livery inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO.

Triumph Daytona 660 Teased; Global Unveil Next Month
Triumph Daytona 660 Teased; Global Unveil Next Month
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The all-new Triumph Daytona 660 will be unveiled globally on January 9, 2024. Expect it to come to India later in 2024.

Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Apart from Armada, Mahindra has trademarked names like Savannah, Gladius, and Cult for the 5-door Thar.

c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Apart from Armada, Mahindra has trademarked names like Savannah, Gladius, and Cult for the 5-door Thar.

Kia Sonet Crosses 3.68 Lakh Sales Mark
Kia Sonet Crosses 3.68 Lakh Sales Mark
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 days ago

First launched in 2020, Kia has managed to achieve the sales milestone for the pre-facelifted Sonet in just 3 years

Why Kia Reintroduced A Manual With The Facelifted Sonet Diesel
Why Kia Reintroduced A Manual With The Facelifted Sonet Diesel
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Two vital reasons compelled Kia India to bring back a manual transmission option for the diesel-powered Sonet.

Kia Sonet Facelift: Variants Explained
Kia Sonet Facelift: Variants Explained
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Kia Sonet facelift is offered in three main trims and seven variants in total

Volvo Cars India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Volvo Cars India To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The company attributes this decision to escalating input costs and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

