2024 Kia Sonet Facelift: All You Need To Know
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
Published on December 14, 2023
- The Kia Sonet comes with major updates both on the outside and the cabin
- Bookings for the new Sonet will begin on December 20, 2023
Kia India has officially unveiled the Kia Sonet facelift. Expected to be launched sometime in early 2024, this is the first mid-lifecycle update for the popular subcompact SUV which was launched in 2020. While mechanically the 2024 Kia Sonet will remain unchanged offering the same petrol and diesel engine options, in terms of features, tech, and styling a lot of things are new. So, here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift.
Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Unveiled In India
Kia Sonet facelift has made its global debut in India, bookings will begin on December 20
- The new Kia Sonet facelift will continue to come in three trim options – Tech-Line, GT-Line and X-Line. There will be five variants under the Tech-Line trim – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+. The latter two will have one variant each under them – GTX+ and X-Line.
- The Sonet facelift now comes with a new styling, featuring all LED lighting. This includes the crown jewel LED headlight, star map pattern LED DRLs, Ice Cube LED foglamps and connected LED taillights. While the LED headlamp is offered from the HTX variant and above, the rest are offered with the HTK+ trim onwards.
- While the base trim gets 15-inch steel wheels with full wheel cover, now all trims from HTK and above get 16-inch alloy wheels. The higher trims also get the option between two crystal-cut alloy wheel designs.
The Kia Sonet will come with several new tech and features including Level 1 ADAS
- Depending on the variant you get, the Tech-Line option comes with three interior trim choices – all-black semi-leatherette upholstery, dual-tone black and beige semi-leatherette interior, and dual-tone black and brown leatherette interior. The GT-Line trim comes with black leatherette upholstery with white inters, while the top-end X-Line gets all-black leatherette seats with sage green inserts.
- In terms of features, you now get a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, along with the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The lower trims get an 8-inch touchscreen unit. While the former gets wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the smaller unit comes with wireless functionality. The cabin now also comes with LED ambient sound lighting along with an electric sunroof.
The Kia Sonet will now also get a power-adjustable driver seat along with one-touch up/down function for all power windows
- The creature comforts on offer include a 4-way adjustable powered driver seat, ventilation function for front seats, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, one-touch up/down function for all 4 power windows (only X-Line trim), and remote engine start/stop with smart key. The Sonet continues to come with Kia Connect connected car tech.
- The Sonet now also comes with improved safety features. This includes standard offerings like – 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Force Assist, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill start assist control, rear parking sensors, emergency stop signal, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers and both front and rear seatbelt reminder system.
- The Sonet also comes with the option of Level 1 ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems featuring Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Following Assist, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Leading Vehicle Departure Alert.
Mechanically, the Sonet will remain unchanged
- Under the hood, you continue to get the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (82 bhp/115 Nm), and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol (118 bhp / 172 Nm). The former is mated to a 5-speed manual as standard, while the turbo petrol engine gets the option of a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic.
- As for the diesel option, Kia only offers the more powerful 1.5-litre VGT engine with the Sonet now. The motor makes 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Moreover, along with the 6-speed iMT and 6-speed automatic transmission, Kia is also offering a 6-speed manual option with the diesel Sonet.
Expect the Kia Sonet to be launched in India sometime in early January 2024
Kia India will open bookings for the Sonet facelift on December 20, 2023, and the car can be booked both online and by visiting a Kia dealership.
