Rolls-Royce Ends Production Of The Dawn Convertible

Rolls-Royce’s open-top convertible, the Dawn has finally ceased production after 7 years in the global market. The brand had already stopped taking orders for the car in 2022, along with putting an end to deliveries in select markets. The Dawn turned out to be a successful product from the brand and is the best-selling drophead convertible in the brand's history. Rolls Royce said in a statement that it will “take its unique place in the pantheon of great Rolls-Royce motor cars”.

Also Read: Shahrukh Khan Spotted In A New Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge

The Wraith became the best-selling drophead convertible in Rolls Royce's history

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said “In reviving the Dawn nameplate, Rolls-Royce reinvigorated something much more than a motor car like the glamorous convertible it drew inspiration from, the contemporary Dawn has come to characterise a modern expression of ‘la dolce vita’; a way of living that embraces the beauty and richness of life. Dawn truly reflects the joy of good company, the thrill of adventure and the peace of quiet reflection. Indeed, this motor car is a testament to the modern art of living, recalling the ‘la dolce vita’ spirit in every detail. As the production of Dawn draws to a close, we can reflect on an extraordinary chapter in the marque’s history. This beautiful motor car perfectly embodies contemporary luxury while celebrating the marque’s founding principles and heritage.”

Also Read: Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow Is The Final Send-off For Rolls-Royce’s Coupe

The Dawn came with a variety of contemporary colour schemes for the exterior and interior

The Dawn was launched in 2016 as part of the company’s efforts to draw a younger audience towards it. Upon launch, it came in a variety of bright, contemporary colour schemes for the exterior and the interior. The designers used the Wraith as a starting point while working on the car, also taking inspiration from the Silver Dawn drophead coupe which the brand only made 28 examples of between 1950 and 1954. Rolls Royce also stated that it designed the car to be a full 4-seater, unlike some other roadsters, as it refused to compromise on rear space.

The Dawn Black Badge delivered an extra 30 bhp and boosted torque figures to 840 Nm

Rolls-Royce launched the Dawn with a 6.6-litre, 563 bhp twin-turbo V12 engine after testing it for months to ensure that it met the brand’s standards. Another part of testing included chauffeuring a mannequin for hundreds of hours with the top open while a bank of sensors and cameras monitored how it was affected by the moving air. Rolls Royce later launched the Black Badge variant of the Dawn with an entirely new exhaust system, that delivered an extra 30 bhp and boosted torque figures to 840 Nm.

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Sells Over 6000 Cars In 2022, Highest Ever In Its 118-Year History

The Spectre is the brand's first fully electric vehicle

Rolls Royce’s latest vehicle, the Spectre is its first fully electric vehicle. While not confirmed, the brand may also launch a convertible version of the car sometime in the future. Rolls Royce is slated to begin deliveries of the Spectre later this year and will be the only two-door car in the brand’s lineup.