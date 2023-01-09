Rolls-Royce Sells Over 6000 Cars In 2022, Highest Ever In Its 118-Year History

Uber-luxury car marque, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, has released its sales number for the 2022 calendar year. Between January and December 2022, the British brand registered 6,021 units in sales, the highest-ever annual sales. In fact, this is the first time in the company's 118-year history that its sales have exceeded 6,000 in a single 12-month period. Compared to the 5,586 vehicles sold in 2021, Rolls-Royce witnessed an annual growth of 8 per cent year-on-year.

Commenting on the company's performance, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, “2022 has been a momentous year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Not only did we reveal Rolls Royce Spectre, our marque’s first ever fully electric series model to the world, it was also the first year we ever delivered more than 6,000 cars in a single 12-month period, with strong demand across our entire product portfolio. But as a true House of Luxury, sales are not our sole measure of success: we are not and never will be a volume manufacturer. Bespoke IS Rolls-Royce, and commissions were also at record levels last year, with our clients’ requests becoming ever more imaginative and technically demanding – a challenge we enthusiastically embrace.”

Rolls-Royce says that in 2022, it achieved sales growth in almost all regions, with particularly strong year-on-year growth seen in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, the USA and Europe. However, the company is happier with the fact that the value of clients’ Bespoke commissions was higher than ever before.

In 2022, the United States of America continued to be the marque’s largest overall market as a new generation of younger American entrepreneurs, wealth generators and job creators were drawn to Rolls-Royce for the first time. At the same time, China remained its second-largest market globally, however, COVID-19-related challenges resulted in a single-digit drop in sales overall, compared with the record result achieved in 2021. In comparison, the company says that sales in Europe reached new heights in 2022.

Right now, the Middle East is the brand’s largest market, which is why in 2022, Rolls-Royce opened an invitation-only Private Office in Dubai, the first outside Goodwood, bringing the Home of Rolls-Royce closer to the marque’s local clients. The company says more private offices will be introduced around the world in the coming months and years. As for the Asia-Pacific region, the company says that it too played an important role in Rolls-Royce’s global success, witnessing strong growth in 2022.

Rolls-Royce added that with regards to new bookings, it has already secured advance orders far into 2023. In fact, the pre-order bank for the all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre has exceeded the company’s most ambitious expectations, and the first client deliveries will take place in the fourth quarter of 2023.