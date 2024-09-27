Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Launched In India At Rs 10.50 Crore

Following its global debut in May 2024, Rolls-Royce has officially launched the Cullinan Series II in India. The standard SUV is priced at Rs 10.50 crore, while the Black Badge Cullinan is priced at Rs 12.25 crore (without options, ex-showroom). The luxurious SUV gets a handful of styling changes over its predecessor and a bunch of interior additions to help keep it fresh. Deliveries are set to begin towards the end of 2024.

The ‘Pantheon’ grille on the Cullinan is now illuminated.

This is the first notable update that Rolls-Royce has introduced for the Cullinan. The fascia features new LED daytime running lights (DRLs), with the headlights also being redesigned, and, for the first time, the Cullinan’s Pantheon grille is illuminated. Additional gloss black elements adorn the side sills, and the front bumper now gets reshaped air intakes for a rejuvenated look.

Rides on 23-inch wheels and gets a new 7-spoke design.

In profile, the Cullinan sports a new 7-spoke wheel design, now equipped with 23-inch wheels. A new ‘feature line’ extends from the taillights to the centre of the floating ‘RR’ logo on the rear wheel caps. The rear of the SUV features mirror-finish stainless steel exhaust exits and a brushed stainless-steel skid plate for a modern touch.

Gets a dual-screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.

As for the interior, the Cullinan Series II introduces a full-length glass panel on the dashboard, showcasing Rolls-Royce’s ‘Spirit’ operating system, first seen in the Spectre model. The front passenger is greeted by an illuminated panel with 7,000 laser-etched apertures, positioned at slightly different angles. Additionally, the Series II gets an updated dual-screen setup for the digital instrument display and infotainment system.

RR Cullinan Black Badge is more expensive by Rs 4.05 crore.

Under the hood, the Cullinan Series II continues with the 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine. In the Black Badge variant, the engine delivers nearly 600 bhp and 900 Nm of torque.

The Cullinan Series II will be available through Rolls-Royce's authorised dealerships in Chennai and Delhi.

The previous model was priced at Rs 6.95 crore (ex-showroom), making the updated Cullinan Rs 3.55 crore more expensive than it, while the Black Badge is even costlier by Rs 4.05 crore as its predecessor was priced at Rs 8.20 crore (ex-showroom).