Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös To Retire On November 30

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is set to witness a change at its helm with current CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös set to retire on November 30, 2023. Torsten will step down from his role as CEO after almost 14 years – the longest tenure since Claude Johnson who introduced Charles Rolls to Henry Royce. He took over as the company’s CEO in 2010 and has seen the brand’s sales grow six-fold – from around 1,000 units in 2009 to over 6,000 units in 2022, as well as the launch and development of new generations of the Phantom, Ghost and the company’s first-ever electric vehicle.

Commenting on the announcement, Torsten said, “Leading Rolls-Royce for almost 14 years has been the greatest privilege and pleasure of my professional life. To have grown the company and its world-class people to the position it is in today, at the pinnacle of the luxury industry, has been a remarkable adventure. I am proud of the role my exceptional team and I have played in contributing significantly to the UK economy and to the global recognition of Britain’s ability to produce the world’s best luxury products.”

Torsten helmed the company as it developed and launched its first-ever EV, the Spectre.

Oliver Zipse, BMW Group Chief Executive, said, “Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a jewel in the crown of our organisation. Torsten’s outstanding leadership, unswerving commitment, clear vision and exceptional ability to build a strong, focused team have helped make Rolls-Royce the world-class luxury brand it is today. We wish him the very best for his future endeavours.”

Müller-Ötvös will be succeeded by current BMW UK CEO Chris Brownridge. Brownridge has been a part of the BMW Group for 30 years and held a position on the company’s UK board since 2011. His roles have included being the Sales Director for BMW UK and Regional Director for Mini.

Torsten's tenure also saw Rolls-Royce relaunch its bespoke coachbuilt division.

Under Torsten’s leadership, Rolls-Royce’s product portfolio expanded from just the Phantom and the Ghost to include the Wraith and Dawn. He also over the company's expansion into the SUV segment with the Cullinan as well as the growth of the company’s bespoke division. Now as he steps away from his role, Rolls-Royce has entered the electric vehicle landscape with the all-new Spectre.