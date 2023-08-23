Login

Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke La Rose Noire; One Of Four Droptails

The La Rose Noire is the first of four coach built Droptail models to be produced by Rolls Royce.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

23-Aug-23 04:32 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    Rolls-Royce Coachbuild has revealed its latest creation, the Droptail. Limited to just four bespoke units, the carmaker has revealed the first variant of the quartet named the La Rose Noire. As with the company’s previous coach built examples, each unit of the Droptail will have its own unique name, highlighting their distinctiveness. The Droptail is also Rolls-Royce’s first modern two-seat roadster with its previous drop-top models all featuring 2+2 seating.

    Measuring 5,298 mm in length and 1,999 mm in width, the Droptail boasts a commanding presence complemented by its sleek design, featuring an updated interpretation of the Pantheon grille. Adding to the model’s uniqueness is the chassis which Rolls-Royce says is bespoke to the Droptail and is crafted from a blend of aluminum, steel, and carbon fiber.

     

    This bespoke creation stands apart with extensive craftsmanship, differing from conventional cosmetic alterations. The reported cost of approximately $30 million surpasses both Boat Tail and Sweptail projects.

    Innovative design elements include the distinctively kinked vanes of the Pantheon grille and the 'temple brow' overhang, uniting the headlights. Notably, a streamlined body line guides attention towards the rear 'sail cowls,' housing a deck section designed to generate downforce without a spoiler, achieved through years of refinement.

     

    The Droptail accommodates vertical taillights, a removable carbon fiber roof with self-tinting glass, and a pronounced rear diffuser. Interior features include a simplified fascia with three main buttons, a cantilevered armrest, and a rotary infotainment controller.

    Under the hood, a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine receives a 30 bhp increase, marking the first power enhancement for a Rolls-Royce Coachbuild project.

     

    This unique Droptail creation, named La Rose Noire, finds its inspiration in the French Black Baccara rose. The exterior paintwork features two distinct hues, named Mystery and True Love, with an intricate process of layering and finishing. Interior craftsmanship is equally remarkable, showcasing hand-laid black wood veneer triangles depicting falling rose petals.

     

    Complementing the vehicle, a custom timepiece by Audemars Piguet and a unique Champagne Chest were developed. The timepiece echoes the car's design, while the Champagne Chest houses crystal flutes, intricate parquetry, and custom champagne coolers.

     

    The La Rose Noire Droptail is set to debut at Pebble Beach alongside the Spectre.


     

    # Rolls-Royce# Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
    7.8
    0
    10
    2017 Mahindra XUV500
    65,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 10.85 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
    7.0
    0
    10
    2013 Hyundai Elantra
    64,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 6.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Volvo V40
    2016 Volvo V40
    75,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 12.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
    7.5
    0
    10
    2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
    1,10,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 17.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2012 Nissan Teana
    6.9
    0
    10
    2012 Nissan Teana
    1,00,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 5.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Audi A4
    7.5
    0
    10
    2013 Audi A4
    55,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 10.90 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Audi Q3
    7.3
    0
    10
    2014 Audi Q3
    83,000 km
    Diesel
    Manual
    ₹ 14.75 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2015 Audi A6
    2015 Audi A6
    45,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 15.00 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2016 BMW 5 Series
    7.4
    0
    10
    2016 BMW 5 Series
    90,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 20.90 L
    Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
    8.0
    0
    10
    2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
    61,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 17.75 L
    Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    ₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

    Jeep Grand Wagoneer
    Jeep Grand Wagoneer

    ₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

    Honda HR-V
    Honda HR-V

    ₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1

    ₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    ₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    ₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    ₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    ₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS

    ₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

    Hyundai New Creta
    Hyundai New Creta

    ₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

    Upcoming Bikes

    Hero Karizma XMR 210
    Hero Karizma XMR 210

    ₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

    Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
    Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

    ₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

    CFMoto 400GT
    CFMoto 400GT

    ₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

    Harley-Davidson LiveWire
    Harley-Davidson LiveWire

    ₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

    TVS Apache RTR 310
    TVS Apache RTR 310

    ₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

    Suzuki V-Strom 1050
    Suzuki V-Strom 1050

    ₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    ₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

    Yamaha New YZF R3
    Yamaha New YZF R3

    ₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    EeVe Tesero
    EeVe Tesero

    ₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke La Rose Noire; One Of Four Droptails
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policys
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touchs
    YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn