Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke La Rose Noire; One Of Four Droptails

Rolls-Royce Coachbuild has revealed its latest creation, the Droptail. Limited to just four bespoke units, the carmaker has revealed the first variant of the quartet named the La Rose Noire. As with the company’s previous coach built examples, each unit of the Droptail will have its own unique name, highlighting their distinctiveness. The Droptail is also Rolls-Royce’s first modern two-seat roadster with its previous drop-top models all featuring 2+2 seating.

Measuring 5,298 mm in length and 1,999 mm in width, the Droptail boasts a commanding presence complemented by its sleek design, featuring an updated interpretation of the Pantheon grille. Adding to the model’s uniqueness is the chassis which Rolls-Royce says is bespoke to the Droptail and is crafted from a blend of aluminum, steel, and carbon fiber.

This bespoke creation stands apart with extensive craftsmanship, differing from conventional cosmetic alterations. The reported cost of approximately $30 million surpasses both Boat Tail and Sweptail projects.

Innovative design elements include the distinctively kinked vanes of the Pantheon grille and the 'temple brow' overhang, uniting the headlights. Notably, a streamlined body line guides attention towards the rear 'sail cowls,' housing a deck section designed to generate downforce without a spoiler, achieved through years of refinement.

The Droptail accommodates vertical taillights, a removable carbon fiber roof with self-tinting glass, and a pronounced rear diffuser. Interior features include a simplified fascia with three main buttons, a cantilevered armrest, and a rotary infotainment controller.

Under the hood, a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine receives a 30 bhp increase, marking the first power enhancement for a Rolls-Royce Coachbuild project.

This unique Droptail creation, named La Rose Noire, finds its inspiration in the French Black Baccara rose. The exterior paintwork features two distinct hues, named Mystery and True Love, with an intricate process of layering and finishing. Interior craftsmanship is equally remarkable, showcasing hand-laid black wood veneer triangles depicting falling rose petals.

Complementing the vehicle, a custom timepiece by Audemars Piguet and a unique Champagne Chest were developed. The timepiece echoes the car's design, while the Champagne Chest houses crystal flutes, intricate parquetry, and custom champagne coolers.

The La Rose Noire Droptail is set to debut at Pebble Beach alongside the Spectre.



