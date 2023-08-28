Login

Second Rolls-Royce Droptail Unveiled; Called The Amethyst

The second commissioned Droptail takes inspiration from the art of watchmaking and the amethyst gemstone.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

28-Aug-23 12:25 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Second of four Droptail models commissioned from Rolls Royce
  • ander Light open-pore wood and amethyst leather
  • Exterior colour inspired by amethyst gemstones and the Globe Amaranth flower

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars unveiled the Amethyst Droptail, its second of four coachbuilt Droptails. The company says that its latest creation takes inspiration from the birthstone of the client’s son - an amethyst - as well as the art of watchmaking. The one-off creation features a bespoke exterior paint shade with Rolls-Royce claiming that both the interior and exterior incorporates amethyst gemstones.

Drawing inspiration from the patron's son's birthstone, the amethyst gem, the Amethyst Droptail presents an exterior finish reminiscent of the phases of the Globe Amaranth flower's blossoming. The gentle purple shade with a silver undertone is called Globe Amaranth, while the upper bodywork features a contrasting deep purple Amethyst paint. The unique design element however is the veneered wood aft deck - which, the company says, is the sole aerodynamically functional wood surface on any new vehicle. Other design touches includes the the Pantheon grille which features a combination of brushed and polished finishes and the the use of amethyst at the base of the Spirit of Ecstasy.

The interior of the car offers a range of thoughtfully chosen materials. The Calamander Light open-pore wood, provided by the patron, takes centre stage. The leather upholstery is finished in Amethyst as well to match the car’s exterior. Some control surfaces on the centre console also get amethyst gem inserts. Additionally, a custom-made timepiece from Vacheron Constantin called 'Les Cabinotiers Armillary Tourbillon' adorns the dashboard, seamlessly integrating with the car's aesthetic.

As with the La Rose Noire, the Amethyst Droptail also gets a detachable hardtop roof with electrochromic glass. This glass alters colour and transparency to blend with the vehicle's overall design. 

 

The Rolls-Royce Amethyst Droptail debuted at a private event in Gstaad, Switzerland.


 

